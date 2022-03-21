Samsung expands Expert RAW and One UI 4.1 to more phones

With major Galaxy launches, Samsung usually debuts a new revision of its One UI customization for Android. The Galaxy S22 line was no different, with new multimedia, photographic, and other features. The South Korean brand highlighted what's new with One UI 4.1 and promised to extend apps like Expert RAW to more models in the Galaxy line.

TL;DR: Samsung announced One UI 4.1 for many Galaxy S, Z, A and even Note phones.

Expert RAW will be available for the S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 2. After rolling out its Android 12 update faster than previous years — apparently with more devices running Google's latest OS than its competition — Samsung promised its latest customization, One UI 4.1, will reach all of its flagship phones running the operating system. Which Galaxy models will be updated to Android 12 Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22 To device database Extended photography features for 2-year old devices The main surprise is probably the announcement of the Expert RAW app reaching older flagships later this year. Currently available for the S21 Ultra and S22 models, the app will arrive for the S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2, and Z Fold 3 throughout 2022.