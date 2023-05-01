Samsung to Activate More Temperature-Based Features on Galaxy Watch 5

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Sensor
© NextPit

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are the first Samsung smartwatches equipped with a temperature sensor. But it wasn't until in February of this year that the feature was only been utilized through women's menstrual or period tracking. Coming from a Samsung official, it is now revealed that the Koreans plan to introduce more temperature sensor-based functions to the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

If you prefer an Android or Wear OS smartwatch, Samsung's Galaxy watches remain the top choice with their feature-packed capabilities ranging from ECG to blood pressure monitoring. This was further improved with the addition of a temperature sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5 (review).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 temperature sensor has been dormant

However, it was more of a frustration for some users who originally intended to buy the latest Galaxy smartwatch just for taking advantage of the temperature sensor after it remained inactive since launch. Samsung recently put the feature into good use by launching a more accurate menstrual tracking in tandem with the Natural app. The good thing is that they are adding more temperature-based features to come.

Through a post in Samsung's community forum in South Korea, an official in charge of operating the company's health service department has replied to a query of one of the users confirming of extra tracking functions in the pipeline. The account mentioned that these will be added to the Galaxy Watch 5 duo through future software updates, although it didn't specify the timing.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Blood Pressure Monitor screen in detail.
By swiping the screen or navigating to the app menu, you'll find the Blood Pressure Monitor feature on your compatible Galaxy Watch. / © NextPit

How will Samsung be going to utilize the Galaxy Watch 5 temperature sensor

The official didn't provide on what form of features they will be offering later. Presumably, the best case would be Samsung integrating body temperature with sleep, giving more in-depth insights on the user's health and sleep patterns similar to how Apple is using the skin temperature on its Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra (review). Google has the same feature on Fitbit Sense 2 and its other smartwatches and trackers as well.

It is safe to say that fitness analysis will also get support of temperature reading. For instance, it can prompt a user of abnormal body temperature level during workouts or exercise. At the same time, detecting fever would also be possible, but this is something that requires complex regulatory approval.

How do you think Samsung is going to activate the temperature sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro? Share us your thoughts in the comments.

Via: SamMobile Source: Samsung Community

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!

Recommended articles

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing