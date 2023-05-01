Samsung to Activate More Temperature-Based Features on Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are the first Samsung smartwatches equipped with a temperature sensor. But it wasn't until in February of this year that the feature was only been utilized through women's menstrual or period tracking. Coming from a Samsung official, it is now revealed that the Koreans plan to introduce more temperature sensor-based functions to the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

If you prefer an Android or Wear OS smartwatch, Samsung's Galaxy watches remain the top choice with their feature-packed capabilities ranging from ECG to blood pressure monitoring. This was further improved with the addition of a temperature sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5 (review).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 temperature sensor has been dormant

However, it was more of a frustration for some users who originally intended to buy the latest Galaxy smartwatch just for taking advantage of the temperature sensor after it remained inactive since launch. Samsung recently put the feature into good use by launching a more accurate menstrual tracking in tandem with the Natural app. The good thing is that they are adding more temperature-based features to come.

Through a post in Samsung's community forum in South Korea, an official in charge of operating the company's health service department has replied to a query of one of the users confirming of extra tracking functions in the pipeline. The account mentioned that these will be added to the Galaxy Watch 5 duo through future software updates, although it didn't specify the timing.

How will Samsung be going to utilize the Galaxy Watch 5 temperature sensor

The official didn't provide on what form of features they will be offering later. Presumably, the best case would be Samsung integrating body temperature with sleep, giving more in-depth insights on the user's health and sleep patterns similar to how Apple is using the skin temperature on its Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra (review). Google has the same feature on Fitbit Sense 2 and its other smartwatches and trackers as well.

It is safe to say that fitness analysis will also get support of temperature reading. For instance, it can prompt a user of abnormal body temperature level during workouts or exercise. At the same time, detecting fever would also be possible, but this is something that requires complex regulatory approval.

How do you think Samsung is going to activate the temperature sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro? Share us your thoughts in the comments.