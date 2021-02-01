Smartphones with rollable displays: The next big evolution?

The evolution of the smartphone display has been, well, quite interesting. First, there were smartphones with flat displays (which are still the norm, BTW). Then there was a time when curved displays were a thing – especially on several flagship-grade Android smartphones. Then came the era of the foldable displays which, as you know, is still in vogue. What could be the next big development in display tech? Are rollable displays going to be a thing? Well, that is exactly what we will investigate in this article.

We will first take a look at the latest developments in this sector and explore what kind of impact rollable displays could have in the future.

Exciting times ahead for the smartphone market?

Is the smartphone market more exciting than ever before, or have the new developments failed to excite you? For those of you not particularly excited about rollable displays, it is probably because of the extremely limited number of devices available right now.

Irrespective of what you think, there is no denying that rollables are here to stay. For many, rollable displays are simply one of the ways in which display- technology continues to evolve. For some, it is simply an evolution of the foldable displays that we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and its ilk.

What are the advantages of rollables over foldables?

If we were to assume that rollable displays are equally durable and sport similar resolution count, pixel density, and brightness levels as that of foldable displays, there is one big advantage that the rollable display has over a foldable screen - space. Imagine the sheer amount of space you would be able to save, not to mention making the device lighter in your pocket.

The Royole Flexpai is pretty clunky - just like all other foldables! / © Royole

If you take a look at the Royole Flexpai above, you'll see that there is a high price to pay in order to benefit from the larger display. When you fold the device in half, you end up with a rather huge handset that looks more like a hybrid 2-in-1 laptop as opposed to a tablet or phablet. Although other manufacturers such as Samsung have done a better job at designing foldables, there is no getting around the fact that you will almost always end up with the volume of two smartphones with a foldable tucked inside your pocket.

Simply put, for foldable devices, the thickness will double when folded (duh!). That will no longer be the case with rollables since its dimensions will be reduced in terms of width when the display is 'rolled back'.

The Oppo X 2021 can become a tablet size phone in an instant/ © OPPO

Among the major issue that plague today's foldable phones is that the entire folding mechanism induces a lot of stress on the OLED panel. This is where rollable displays will shine since the panels are not exposed to that kind of stress – as evident in the image below. The result? Expect future rollable smartphones to be a lot more durable than any foldable. And yes, no more creases on the panel!

Here is another point in favour of rollables: depending on the device's design, there is also the possibility of setting the size according to what you would like. The foldable smartphone is limited to just two form factors - unfolded and folded, and this also restricts the screen to just two sizes and resolutions. A rollable display has no such restriction, letting you resize it to whatever you are comfortable with.

This is how Oppo's rollable display works / © OPPO

Another advantage could be the freedom to experiment with camera placement. Foldable smartphones are rather limited in this aspect since the form factor and number of hinges can sometimes limit the camera placement. Much advance planning is required if additional camera sensors were to be included.

However, it is not all doom and gloom when it comes to foldable smartphones. A foldable handset also has its strengths, hence a new category of devices (assuming that rollable smartphones might be considered as such) would be able to help provide alternative choices for consumers to enjoy exciting, new devices.

It is not all a bed of roses with rollable displays though. It is still a technology that is in its infancy, where the complex design naturally results in an expensive price point, making them unaffordable to the mass market and more of an ornamental or trophy device than a daily driver. In addition, the rollable lacks a glass screen and will have to settle for a plastic alternative. This makes such smartphones less robust, while opening up the displays to the dangers of scratches.

What devices are already in the pipeline?

Right now, it does feel as though rollable displays are in similar territory as foldable handsets were in the past - before they were actually available for purchase. There was plenty of speculation, patents, first leaks, and conceptual designs floating around. Every now and then, a CEO from the tech company rumoured to work on such devices would showcase a prototype at an event or at the end of a keynote speech, while a privileged few are given a hands-on or preview behind closed doors.

One can expect the same with "rollables", as we are now seeing a motley mix of statements of intent from pioneering companies, in addition to rendered images based on patents, and perhaps even a few videos of actual working prototypes. We would want to deal with all the "noise" out there and provide you with an overview of what we were able to find out about these upcoming exotic devices to date.

First of all, we can categorically state that only LG is planning to deliver such a smartphone to consumer electronics market in 2021. All the other manufacturers that we list apart from LG are still within the conceptual stage at best, and what they have is far from being ready for mass production.

LG Rollable

Since the last few editions of CES, the LG Rollable has continued to spearhead the "rollable display" effort in the world of consumer electronics. This is one device that cannot be ignored. In fact, it was last year when rumours were flying around concerning LG developing such a device, and they were also the first company to deliver TVs equipped with such technology to the market.

The South Koreans are very innovative and active when it comes to developing original form factors and displays, just like how they recently wowed everyone with the fun LG Wing.

At the recent CES, we saw the LG Rollable in a video by the company, but we didn't know if this was a concept or an actual product that is planned for a near-future release. Just a day later, LG spokesperson Ken Hong informed Nikkei that due to the numerous rumours floating around, they had a responsibility to prove that it is indeed an actual product and announced that the LG Rollable will be released later this year.