Free instead of $2.29: Reminder Pro app simplifies this Android feature

Android offers a number of basic functions for your smartphone that will help you out in everyday life. However, Google is not really that innovative in all things, such as setting reminders. The solution? Third-party apps like "Reminder Pro" which is currently available for free in the Google Play Store. This app will provide you with significantly more settings for reminders and alarms on your smartphone.

TL;DR

"Reminder Pro" is currently available for free in the Google Play Store.

This app offers you countless configuration options when it comes to reminders.

A 4.3-star rating from 1,352 users.

No trackers according to Exodus.

When it comes to reminding yourself of things to do, there is the Clock app on Android that lets you set alarms with different ringtones and on different days. Not only that, Gmail offers you a reminder feature where the email app sends you a notification before the appointment occurs. Although the basic functions of Android are already quite good, you should definitely give "Reminder Pro" a try.

The application extends Google's basic function by using a prioritization system. With the clever use of stars, you can determine how important a reminder is and choose different notification types accordingly. Let's take a look at why the app has received a 4.3-star rating from over 1,300 users.

Is it worth downloading "Reminder Pro"?

One of the best things about Reminder Pro is the fact that you do not need an account to use the app. In fact, you can basically get started right away. In a two-part overview, you can see the active reminders and the completed reminders. You can also add a new task by clicking the plus symbol that is located at the bottom right. Over there, you can see the advantages of the app compared to Google's integrated function.

In addition to the title and a description, you can of course set the date and time. If you tap on "Repeat", you can set further reminders in a precise manner and even be reminded every few hours, days, months, or years. Next to a reminder, there is a star to indicate the importance of the notification.

Nice and light: The interface of Reminder Pro / © NextPit

Notifications can also be defined in a precise manner in Reminder Pro. In addition to sounds, there are pop-ups that appear on the smartphone screen, where you can define the snooze duration based on the category of importance. Other benefits include "silent hours" that will not disturb you with notifications, quick reminders when you perform a long-press on the app icon, and a backup feature that works via the cloud.

Is it safe to download "Reminder Pro"?

By nature, notification apps require many permissions on your smartphone. For example, they need to work even when your power-saving mode is enabled for added reliability. The app will also need to access your notifications. In addition, you will also be able to access your microphone for voice input, among others. You'll be asked for permission every time you give it permission, though, of course, on both Android 11 and Android 12.

The analytics website Exodus has confirmed a total of 8 permissions for Reminder Pro while Tracker was unable to locate the website. All in all, this is a very pleasing app to use multiple times throughout the day: There are no ads or in-app purchases to annoy you with!