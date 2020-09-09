We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
To the NextPit homepage
AndroidPIT becomes NextPit 

Redmi 9i goes official in India, launch event scheduled for September 15

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rahul Srinivas
Redmi 9i goes official in India, launch event scheduled for September 15

Close on the heels of announcing the Redmi Smart Band in India, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi, earlier today, announced that it would launch a new budget smartphone in the country. Redmi India’s official Twitter handle confirmed that the new handset will be called the Redmi 9i. For the Indian market, the Redmi 9i is likely to be positioned as a successor to the Redmi 8 series that includes the Redmi 8 and the Redmi 8A Dual. What is interesting about the Redmi 9i is the fact that its launch comes just days after Redmi announced another handset called the Redmi 9. By the looks of it, the Redmi 9i will be positioned below the Redmi 9.

As of now, very little is known about the Redmi 9i. That said, there have been recent reports which seem to indicate that the Redmi 9i, in fact, will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9A  - albeit with slight modifications. Indian blog Pricebaba, last month, had indicated that the Redmi 9i would come powered by the entry-level MediaTek Gelio G25 SoC (as opposed to the Helio G35 on the Redmi 9). While they talked about the phone shipping with 2GB of RAM back then, we now know that the Redmi 9i will come with 4GB of RAM and that it will be sold in India via Flipkart. The existing Redmi 9A only gets 2GB/3GB RAM options.

Other likely specifications of the phone include a single 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 6.53-inch HD+ display in the 20:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi 9i will also ship with the latest stable version of MIUI 12 at launch.
 

Redmi
Never miss a story with NextPit via  Telegram 📲!

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing