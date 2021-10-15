Realme UI 3 announced: New features will arrive on these phones

After the announcement of ColorOS 12 by Oppo, another brand belonging to the BBK group presented its customized skin that is based on Android 12 . Realme UI 3 will bring many of the new features announced for the new Google mobile operating system, including the Material You design. The company also released a schedule of when compatible devices will receive the update.

Realme UI 3.0 should hit the Realme GT in October

Manufacturer has released an update schedule that runs until mid-2022

AI feature promises lower memory and battery consumption

The most visible new feature of the system is the new color system for the interface, which is based on Google's Material You, as it creates a color palette based on the smartphone's wallpaper. Another change that is more discreet is the use of shading in the elements of the icons, resulting in a greater sense of depth.

It seems that manufacturers will avoid the name "Material You" and give different names for the Android 12 feature / © Realme

The interface layout has received been reorganized with more white spaces and consequently, fewer elements on the screen. According to Realme, this is "to give the consumer a sense of importance and concentration on the information presented". The reorganization of the elements brings the Realme UI closer to ColorOS.

In Oppo's case, the manufacturer justified the new design to "reduce visual pollution," while also highlighting the prioritization of information.

A faster experience

If the current Realme UI is already fast and responsive in everyday use, the manufacturer promised even faster performance in the new version. With the so-called "AI Smooth Engine", Realme promises speeds that are up to 13% faster when launching apps, 12% more battery life, and a 30% reduction in memory consumption.

Realme UI promises better use of the device's resources / © Realme

The artificial intelligence system will use a memory compression feature, as well as optimize the display of animations on the screen to promise more fluidity on the smartphone. Once again, the new feature mirrors the ColorOS 12 announcement, including similar numbers of improvements.

Other Realme UI 3.0 information

The other highlights of the operating system are related to features included in Android 12, such as the option to use an approximate location in apps and the permission history, similar to the new Privacy Panel released by Google.

The new privacy and security options can be found in Phone Manager 2.0, which will concentrate on the main settings of the device. A curious new feature is Private Picture Share, which removes metadata from images before sharing them, including device information and geolocation.

Memoji Omojis also appear in the Realme UI 3 / © Realme

The custom emojis feature, meanwhile, will be known as Omojis, and is the same one introduced by Oppo/OnePlus albeit with new customization options. Those look to add a personal touch to one's smartphone can even modify the AOD (always-on display) mode, using the silhouette of a photo or even the Realmeow mascot on the lock screen.

Realme UI 3: Availability and supported handsets

Realme has announced a distribution schedule for the new operating system version, beginning as early as October and extending all the way through to Q2 2022. The first model to receive the update will be the Realme GT, with a test version of Realme UI 3.0 later this month. The remaining devices that will receive the update are:

By December 2021:

Through March 2022:

Until June 2022

Realme X7

Realme X3

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8s

Realme 7 5G

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Dates may change depending on the region of the device / © Realme