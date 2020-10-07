Realme 7 Pro review: a smartphone built for Gen Z

Having previously launched in India, the Reamle 7 series is coming to Europe. The new 7 and 7 Pro are true to the brand's vision and offer solid specs and affordable prices. I've been using the new Realme 7 Pro to see what it's all about. Is it a worthy upgrade of the Realme 6 Pro? And can it take on the other sub-€350 phones in Europe?

What I like about the Realme 7 Pro...

Solid performance

Realme has made a bit of a name for itself by offering higher-end chipsets in its phones than the price tag suggests. The sub-€600 X50 Pro 5G, for example, features the same Snapdragon 865 you get in a Samsung Galaxy S20 in the USA and don't get in Europe.

The Realme 7 Pro features an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor. That's more or less the same processor you get in a Google Pixel 4a (730G). I'd been using the Pixel 4a as my daily driver for about seven weeks before testing the Reamle 7 Pro and really didn't notice any drop-off in performance across my daily activities. Sure, the Android 11 goodness and Pixel-exclusive features are missing, but if you can live with a Pixel 4a in terms of raw power, you can certainly live with a Realme 7 Pro.

This processor is made using an 8nm process. It is also equipped with Kryo 465 CPU with two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores at up to 2.3GHz and six high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores at up to 1.8GHz, along with a new Adreno 618 GPU, which is the same as the Snapdragon 730G. Compared to the last generation, the Snapdragon 720G has a 10% improvement in CPU performance and a 75% improvement in GPU performance.

Realme 7 Pro benchmark comparison: Realme 7 Pro (720G) Google Pixel 4a (730G) OnePlus Nord (765G) 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme ES 3.1 2523 2467 3219 3D Mark Sling Shot Vulkan 2368 2267 3002 3D Mark Sling Shot ES 3.0 3551 3542 4425 Geekbench 5 (Simple / Multi) 575 / 1784 548 / 1618 605 / 1936 PassMark Memory 20637 19385 21799 PassMark Disk 42774 47659 64489

Fast charging

The 65W SuperDart Charge is ideal for younger users who are always looking for that little extra bit of juice. You can charge the Realme 7 Pro from zero to 100 in 34 minutes. In only three mins, the Realme 7 Pro can be charged to 13% - which Realme tells me is enough for three rounds of PUBG, two hours of Instagram scrolling, or 150 minutes of YouTube watching. Apparently, you can get four days of standby time from the Realme 7 Pro, but you'd have to barely touch the phone at all to hit those kinds of numbers. I started testing this, and after two days the battery was still on more than 50% charge, but I needed to use the phone again and I'm happy to take Realme's word on it. Whether or not you get a full day of battery life out of a smartphone like this (you do) is kind of irrelevant when you've got 65W fast charging. Bung it on charge for five or 10 minutes if you get low and you are golden.

That Realme bulk is reducing

If you've ever held a Realme smartphone in your hands before you'll know what I'm getting at here. The brand has been delivering solid specs at affordable prices, but the actual housing of the phones has remained virtually unchanged for a while. With the Realme 7 Pro, I felt for the first time that the bulk was disappearing. Compared to the X50 Pro 5G, for example, the 7 Pro is noticeably slimmer and more comfortable in the hand. We're still not quite at the comfort of something like a OnePlus 8 or LG Velvet yet, but this is a step in the right direction for Realme.

The Realme 7 Pro is slimmer and sleeker than other Realme phones. / © NextPit

The 3.5mm headphone jack lives on

Call me old-fashioned, but I have a soft spot for phones with a 3.5mm headphone jack. True wireless headphones are great but you still can't beat the sound of a wired pair of cans if you are on the audio-junkie side of the spectrum. It's not a huge deal to have a headphone jack on a phone that costs less than €400, but its still a selling point for those who have a favorite pair of wired headphones that you are not ready to live without.