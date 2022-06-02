Razer's Barracuda Pro wireless ANC headset is not just for gaming

Razer is finally launching a pair of wireless headphones that is aimed not just for gaming but for broader use outside your playing den too. The Barracuda Pro boasts hybrid ANC along with achromatic audio amplifier and large 50mm audio drivers. This time there's no obtrusive RGB lighting and ugly microphone. Razr has also announced the Barracuda X and Barracuda headphones.

No ugly microphone in sight

Like the more affordable Creative Zen Hybrid wireless headphones launched recently, the Barracuda Pro are built with a stainless-steel headband wrapped with a leatherette. The two earcups use memory foam cushions for added comfort. Fortunately, Razer has opted not to include its flashy RGB lighting this time.

At the heart of the Razer Barracuda Pro is a hybrid ANC system that uses beamforming mics. The system is paired with 50mm speaker drivers made from an organic compound material and ultra-thin bio-cellulose diaphragms. Razer says this notably reduces the distortion while producing a deeper bass – which I guess we'll have to find out in a review. In addition to this array of hardware you'll find a built-in THX achromatic audio amplifier.

The cheaper Razer Barracuda X feature 50 hours of battery life but do not come with ANC or spatial audio. / © Razer

Razer's smart switching function is also coming to the Barracuda Pro. This enables a simultaneous connection through a 2.4 GHz wireless connection (USB dongle included) and to Bluetooth devices – a toggle button is available. The headphone will also automatically switch to phone calls from your PC without requiring you to remove the headphones.

In regards to the battery life, the Barracuda Pro are rated with up to 40 hours of continuous use on a single charge. The headphones come with a USB-C port for charging. Aside from customizing the equalizer and toggling the DND mode, users can also check the battery status of the headset through the Razer Audio mobile app.

The Razer Barracuda feature THX Spatial Audio and 40 hours of battery life, but omit the ANC. / © Razer

Pricing and Barracuda wireless headphone variants

The Razer Barracuda Pro are only available in black. They retail for $250 (€290 / £250) in the US. Alternatively, Razer has introduced the entry-level Barracuda X and Barracuda headsets without ANC and THX amplifiers for $100 (€120 / £100) and $160 (€190 / £100), respectively.

