Facebook owner, Meta, and the iconic eyewear brand Ray-Ban continue their partnership with the release of the Ray-Ban Meta Headliner. We already had the opportunity to take a closer look at the smart sunglasses and share our initial impressions in this hands-on.

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner design and operation

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner: Neither AR nor VR

The smart Ray Ban is equipped with sophisticated technology: A 12 MP camera is integrated directly in front of the glasses, right at the same height as the temples. There are compact speakers located just above the ears that function as a fully-fledged replacement for conventional headphones and can play back media content.

From the outside, the sunglasses look almost like a classic, non-smart model. © inside digital

The device is controlled via two operating elements on the right temple: a classic push button to trigger photo and video recordings and a touch-sensitive surface to adjust the volume. To ensure transparency, a discreet white LED in front signals that the camera is active—albeit so discreetly that most observers will only notice it if they look closely.

Please remember to respect the privacy of others and use the technology responsibly to avoid potential social tensions.

Limited Customization

At first glance, the technology-laden Ray-Ban hardly differs from classic eyewear models. The design is based closely on the traditional Ray-Ban style. Although the temples and rims appear somewhat fuller than on conventional models, they are not overly noticeable.

You can protect your glasses using this case. © inside digital

However, customization options are extremely limited: When purchasing one, you can decide between seven size variants. In size M, the glasses have the following dimensions: 13.2 cm distance between the hinges, 4.3 cm lens height, and 15 cm temple length. If this configuration suits the individual's head shape, the glasses fit comfortably. Weighing around 50 grams, they remain as light as classic sunglasses with thicker plastic frames, even when worn for long periods.