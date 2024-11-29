Hot topics

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner Hands-On: More than just Sunglasses

6 min read 6 min No comments 0
nextpit Ray Ban Meta Headliner 01
© inside digital
Matthias Wellendorf
Matthias Wellendorf

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Facebook owner, Meta, and the iconic eyewear brand Ray-Ban continue their partnership with the release of the Ray-Ban Meta Headliner. We already had the opportunity to take a closer look at the smart sunglasses and share our initial impressions in this hands-on.

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner

Good

  • Looks like a pair of classic sunglasses
  • Comfortable to wear
  • Easy to use
  • Good sound quality

Bad

  • Services arrive pre-selected
  • No options to install non-Meta networks
  • No subsequent settings are possible concerning the seat
  • Loudspeaker could be louder
  • Lacks other language support for voice controls
Ray-Ban Meta Headliner
  • Find on Amazon (Amazon) *
  • Find on eBay (eBay) *
Ray-Ban Meta Headliner

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner

  • Find on Amazon (Amazon)
  • Find on eBay (eBay)
Ray-Ban Meta Headliner: All deals

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner release date and price

The new generation of smart glasses that Meta developed in cooperation with Ray-Ban were infused with several new functions. The Ray-Ban Meta Headliner also aims to attract social media-savvy users, in particular. However, the sunglasses are more of a "smart" wearable medium, as they are not virtual or augmented reality glasses per se, but rather, a functional extension of your smartphone.

The MSRP of the glasses is $329. This makes them more expensive than comparable sunglasses without smart functions, of course. However, I think the asking price is reasonable. If you were to buy them now, you can get them for well under $270 on Black Friday!

 

 

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner design and operation

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner: Neither AR nor VR

The smart Ray Ban is equipped with sophisticated technology: A 12 MP camera is integrated directly in front of the glasses, right at the same height as the temples. There are compact speakers located just above the ears that function as a fully-fledged replacement for conventional headphones and can play back media content.

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner sunglasses with its dark frame and brown lenses.
From the outside, the sunglasses look almost like a classic, non-smart model. © inside digital

The device is controlled via two operating elements on the right temple: a classic push button to trigger photo and video recordings and a touch-sensitive surface to adjust the volume. To ensure transparency, a discreet white LED in front signals that the camera is active—albeit so discreetly that most observers will only notice it if they look closely.

Please remember to respect the privacy of others and use the technology responsibly to avoid potential social tensions.

Limited Customization

At first glance, the technology-laden Ray-Ban hardly differs from classic eyewear models. The design is based closely on the traditional Ray-Ban style. Although the temples and rims appear somewhat fuller than on conventional models, they are not overly noticeable.

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner sunglasses with brown lenses next to a brown leather case.
You can protect your glasses using this case. © inside digital

However, customization options are extremely limited: When purchasing one, you can decide between seven size variants. In size M, the glasses have the following dimensions: 13.2 cm distance between the hinges, 4.3 cm lens height, and 15 cm temple length. If this configuration suits the individual's head shape, the glasses fit comfortably. Weighing around 50 grams, they remain as light as classic sunglasses with thicker plastic frames, even when worn for long periods.

 

 

 

 

Hardware and software: A focus on Meta services

The smart glasses are technically tailored to the Meta universe and require a smartphone connection. Communication takes place over Bluetooth 5.2, while the specially developed Qualcomm AR1 chip provides WLAN 6 connectivity—a prerequisite to stream camera data packets.

Close up of the Ray-Ban Meta Headliner sunglasses with brown lenses and dark frame.
The controls have been discreetly integrated into the sunglasses. © inside digital

The camera is controlled exclusively via the Meta View app, which is intuitive to use but has clearly limited functionality. The usage options are severely limited to these Meta services:

Communication:

  • Telephony only via the basic Android service, Facebook Messenger, or WhatsApp.
  • Content can only be shared on Facebook and Instagram.

Music streaming:

  • Limited to Amazon Music and Spotify.
  • No expansion options.

Another downside? Voice control is currently only available in English, Spanish, French, and Italian. There is no German language support yet.

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner: Impressive microphones and speakers

The Ray-Ban Meta Headliner relies on impressive audio technology: five strategically placed microphones in the frame of the glasses ensure high-quality sound recording. This design offers its fair share of advantages, but also poses challenges. The close proximity to your nose and mouth means breathing noises are almost inevitably included in video recordings.

The integrated loudspeakers deliver a thoroughly decent sound impression. Sound is balanced, albeit with the potential for more powerful bass. The glasses are certainly suitable as a replacement for headphones but only under optimal conditions. In quiet environments, audio quality is impressive, whereas in loud environments, background noise quickly overpowers the sound and impairs the listening quality.

Ray Ban Meta Headliner: Camera with compromises

The integrated 12 MP camera is technically reminiscent of early smartphone generations. It achieves a resolution count of 3,024 × 4,032 px for photos and records videos at 1,440 x 1,920 px at 30 frames per second. These specifications make it clear: The Ray-Ban Meta Headliner was designed as an additional gadget, and not as a professional recording device. Here is a sample video:

These technical limitations are particularly noticeable:

  • Only portrait format recordings.
  • No format changes are possible.
  • Video recording time is limited to between 15 seconds and three minutes only.
Autumn trees with yellow and red leaves against a cloudy sky.
This snapshot demonstrates the quality of the sunglasses' camera © inside digital

The image quality varies depending on the lighting conditions:

  • In good light: Usable snapshots.
  • Vivid contrast.
  • Crisp colors with a slight red tint.
  • Under poor lighting conditions: Increased image noise.
  • Decreased image sharpness in both photos and videos.

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner battery

The target group for the glasses is more for fashion than technology enthusiasts, and this is reflected in the details. The glasses come in a visually appealing, robust case that not only offers protection, but also doubles up as a charging station and additional battery.

A Ray-Ban Meta Headliner sunglasses case with partially visible sunglasses.
The case not only protects the sunglasses, but also serves as a charging station. © inside digital

Due to the limited space available in the slim glasses, battery life is naturally limited as well. This is clearly evident in video recordings: after 26 one-minute videos—which corresponds to around half an hour of use with short interruptions, the battery still holds a 50 percent charge.

Meta's predicted usage time of four hours is also put into perspective when listening to music. After one hour of Spotify use, the app still showed a 63 percent battery charge.

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner conclusion

The Headliner sunglasses developed by Meta and Ray-Ban is a fashionable wearable device with limited additional benefits. If you're into social media, you can quickly take and share photos and videos via the temple. The $329 asking price, which is around a third more than comparable glasses without technical extras, therefore seems reasonable. If that's adequate for your needs, or if you want to listen to a few songs via the glasses every now and then, you can go for it.

Do bear in mind, however, that these are not augmented reality glasses that help you navigate through the city with super fancy symbols or display real-time translations, but "just" a simple pair of sunglasses "Plus".

Person wearing Ray-Ban Meta Headliner sunglasses with a neutral expression.
Stylish glasses, even if the author's head is not quite the headliner grabber. © inside digital

However, demanding photographers will be disappointed. The camera offers no setting options for format and image size, and the battery performance is mediocre at best. The advantage? Even when the battery is empty, the Ray-Ban Meta Headliner is still a stylish pair of sunglasses that looks cool on the beach or anywhere else.

What do you think? Do smart sunglasses serve an actual purpose for you that goes beyond the capabilities of classic sunglasses?

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
Go to comment (0)
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing