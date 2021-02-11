Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 is now the fastest 5G Modem

Yesterday, Qualcomm announced the launch of its fourth-generation 5G modem with the announcement of the Snapdragon X65. This modem supports theoretical download speeds of up to up to 10 GBit/s making it the fastest 5G modem in existence. Devices powered by this modem, however, will only be available towards the end of 2021.

10 Gbps - faster than the rest

Qualcomm is ringing in the fourth round of releasing its own 5G modems with the unveiling of the Snapdragon X65, proudly pointing out that it can achieve transmission speeds of up to 10 Gbps downstream. This beats the 7.5 GBit/s of the X60 modem built into the Snapdragon 888 quite significantly and also outshines the M80 modem of the MediaTek which was in the news just last week. However, it has to be taken into account that these speeds can only be reached very theoretically since current 5G networks will not be able to reach them anytime soon.

The Snapdragon X65 is more energy-efficient than its predecessor and supports dual SIM 5G connections. Qualcomm also promises that the X65 modem should enable faster and more reliable 5G connections overall. Unlike its predecessors, the brand new modem supports all the features of the enhanced 5G protocol 3GGP Release 16.

Qualcomm's new antenna module supports all mmWave frequencies, including combined connections over sub-6 Ghz and mmWave networks simultaneously. Up to 10 frequencies are said to be able to be used simultaneously in the mmWave spectrum.

The Snapdragon X65 - faster than the competition / © Qualcomm

Future-proof and versatile

Qualcomm goes on to explain that they have developed a future-proof modem that will only be fully utilized over time. This means that new features can be added as soon as the relevant networks can make them available. Thanks to artificial intelligence, they want to significantly improve the signal and prevent reception from being negatively affected by the smartphone user's hand.

The modem will be used in a variety of applications, including smartphones, 5G notebooks, stationary routers, IoT devices and cars. A reference design already exists and Qualcomm says it is already supplying pre-production samples to the company's partners. As mentioned earlier, the first smartphones that will get this modem aren't expected until the end of the year.