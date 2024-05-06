Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is expected to be made official later in the fall, developments surrounding the chip already continues to pick up momentum. A fresh leak is now shedding more light on the flagship silicon's performance and launch window.

When will the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC be ready?

According to the gathered information shared by notable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be announced in the middle of October. The timing aligns with the earlier report that the American chipmaker plans to hold its next Snapdragon summit in October where it will make its next flagship mobile chip official.

Xiaomi 14's successor could be the first to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. / © nextpit

It was also detailed in the previous posts that the Xiaomi 15 series is among the first wave of devices to run on the new platform. Apart from Xiaomi's upcoming handsets, Samsung should equip the Galaxy S25 with the unannounced chipset as well. However, the lineup is only expected to be ready in 2025.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 benchmark scores

Along with the timetable, the source has also revealed the alleged benchmark scores of the chipset which is said to generate 2,700 and 10,000 points in Geekbench 6's single core and multicore testing, respectively. But it was noted that the chip is an underclocked engineering unit, so we could still see better scores in the final version. How these scores stack up?

Based on those initial scores, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip features a modest improvement in single-core while the bigger gain is seen in the multicore front.

For reference, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip fitted in the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) averages 2,250/7,100 points while the A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) tips the scale at 2,900/7,450. Hence, it appears that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will not fully trounce Apple's existing mobile chip.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

What are your thoughts in these early benchmark of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4? Do you think it will deliver major upgrades aside from the processor and graphics performance?