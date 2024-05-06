Hot topics

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 May Not Be Enough to Beat Apple's Mobile Chip

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit xiaomi 14 ultra iso2
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is expected to be made official later in the fall, developments surrounding the chip already continues to pick up momentum. A fresh leak is now shedding more light on the flagship silicon's performance and launch window.

When will the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC be ready?

According to the gathered information shared by notable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be announced in the middle of October. The timing aligns with the earlier report that the American chipmaker plans to hold its next Snapdragon summit in October where it will make its next flagship mobile chip official.

You know this is a Xiaomi phone at first glance of its camera island.
Xiaomi 14's successor could be the first to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. / © nextpit

It was also detailed in the previous posts that the Xiaomi 15 series is among the first wave of devices to run on the new platform. Apart from Xiaomi's upcoming handsets, Samsung should equip the Galaxy S25 with the unannounced chipset as well. However, the lineup is only expected to be ready in 2025.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 benchmark scores

Along with the timetable, the source has also revealed the alleged benchmark scores of the chipset which is said to generate 2,700 and 10,000 points in Geekbench 6's single core and multicore testing, respectively. But it was noted that the chip is an underclocked engineering unit, so we could still see better scores in the final version. How these scores stack up?

Based on those initial scores, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip features a modest improvement in single-core while the bigger gain is seen in the multicore front.

For reference, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip fitted in the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) averages 2,250/7,100 points while the A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) tips the scale at 2,900/7,450. Hence, it appears that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will not fully trounce Apple's existing mobile chip.

What are your thoughts in these early benchmark of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4? Do you think it will deliver major upgrades aside from the processor and graphics performance? 

Via: NotebookCheck Source: Digital Chat Station on Weibo

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $500 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing