Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 May Hit a Crazy Maximum Clock Speed

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 COre
© NextPit

Qualcomm could have pulled out all stops in developing the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. A fresh leak indicates that the flagship chip is using a brand new eight-core configuration along with a Cortex-X4 primary core that carries an unprecedented peak mobile clock speed, which might also explain the recent leaked record high benchmarks.

Based on a report of a Chinese website, which cites user Digital Chat Station as the source, Qualcomm is using a different cluster design of 1+5+2 for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 instead of a 1+4+3 configuration of its predecessor. The setup is said to be composed of a prime Cortex-X4 core supplemented by five large cores and two efficiency cores, respectively.

Max clock speed for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

In addition to the fact that there are now more powerful cores, Qualcomm has increased the peak speed of the main core to 3.7 GHz as well. For reference, the Cortex-X3 on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 can reach up to 3.36 GHz while the regular version of the chip is rated at 3.2 GHz.

Currently, only Samsung uses the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on its Galaxy S23 family devices. Most of the other Android manufacturers rely on the default rating of the processor. It's also unclear what will be the base speed for the upcoming Qualcomm silicon.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Pink and S23 Plus Green
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Pink and S23 Plus are powered by an overclock Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. / © NextPit

Will the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's GPU be better too?

Apart from the CPU, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be built on the new TSMC N4P node. It still uses the 4 nm process, but it is told to have an improved efficiency over last year's SoC. As for the graphics, the Adreno 750 GPU is rumored to offer a 50 percent better performance than the Adreno 740.

The chipmaker is tipped to announce its next-gen chipset earlier than the last year's schedule. The reason for this could be due to Qualcomm ditching its plan to introduce a “plus” variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Meanwhile, let us know your thoughts on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Are you willing to wait for it before upgrading your next smartphone? 

Via: GizChina Source: MyDrivers

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!

Recommended articles

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing