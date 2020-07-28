You will soon get 50% battery in just five minutes of charging on Android

Tired of waiting forever for your smartphone to charge? That could all be about to change. We've seen the rise of fast-charging systems from the likes of Oppo, OnePlus, and Samsung that go up to 65W, but 100W charging is about to become a reality. Meet Qualcomm's Quick Charge 5 technology.

Quick Charge 5 becomes the world’s first commercially viable fast charging platform to support more than 100W charging power in a smartphone. Qualcomm claims this will allow you to charge devices from 0 to 50 percent battery in just five minutes. That figure is based on a 4,500 mAh battery. It will take slightly longer to charge flagship smartphones with 5,000 mAh batteries.

As well as speed, the maker of the Snapdragon smartphone chips says it has made efficiency improvements compared to previous versions while enabling new battery technology, accessories, and safety features.

Quick Charge 5 supports devices that fall into the 3.3V to 20V range. The numbers for zero to fifty percent are impressive, but a full charge should also be achievable in just 15 minutes. This would put an end to almost all battery life issues. In theory, you could plug your phone in before brushing your teeth in the morning and it would be completely full before you'd finished flossing.