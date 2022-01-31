Poll of the week: No 5G and without Google - Is Huawei still relevant?

On Friday, we asked you whether Huawei is still relevant. You answered, and I'm afraid your answers wouldn't make Huawei very happy. Here is the analysis of our weekly poll.

Last week, Huawei presented its new flagships - and we wanted to know what you think about them. Therefore, we wanted to tap the relevance of the former smartphone giant in our survey. With a total of four questions, we can see that you were relatively united with your assessment this time. So, let's dive straight into the numbers.

Very few people want to buy a new Huawei smartphone

If we take a look at the NextPit community, we can uniformly determine that at least 50 percent across the board rule out that the next smartphone will bear the Huawei logo. Likewise, a relatively uniform 8-10% say that they would buy an older model with Google services if they bought a Huawei.

At least 38% of the French community can imagine buying the Huawei P50 Pro. The enthusiasm for the foldables is highest in Germany with 19 percent. Here you can see the results again clearly in the chart:

The last "I won't buy a Huawei phone" bar clearly dominates on all NextPit domains / © NextPit

Is Huawei still relevant? Yep!

When it comes to the question of the Chinese company's relevance, the Huawei world looks at least a little bit less gloomy. In our International community, there is an exact tie between those who still believe in Huawei's relevance and the skeptics.

NextPit.fr is even slightly optimistic with 48 percent in favor. In Germany, on the other hand, Huawei is slammed with 57 percent. In this country, only one in four of you still concedes Huawei a certain relevance on the cell phone market.

The German NextPit community is the most skeptical / © NextPit

Among the critical voices, we wanted to know more precisely: What is the reason that Huawei has less impact on the smartphone market here. Again, there was a very consistent picture: It is the lack of Google services! In France (61 percent), Germany (78 percent), as well as in the NextPt.COM communities (75 percent), this was your number one answer.

However, there is also a great deal of skepticism (32 percent) about Chinese manufacturers in general, especially among our English-speaking readers.

Huawei can't do much outside China without Google services! / © NextPit

I have to admit that I also voted for the lack of Google services. I really tried to get comfortable with the P40 Pro, but it's just too cumbersome and sketchy for me. Maybe I didn't try hard enough? Yes, looking at the comment from Hosh Benben who commented here:

After more than 18 months with a Google-free Huawei phone, I keep asking myself: what's all the fuss about? The phone works perfectly. Yes, I had to change some of the apps I used on my old Samsung, but one way or another I was able to try some great apps. For example, I can't imagine going back to using the regular YouTube app after learning about Vanced. Petal Maps is comparable to (in some ways even better than) Google Maps.

So not only does he think it's possible to compensate for missing services - he's actually found better services. You are also welcome to comment on this again.

No Huawei purchases far and wide

Finally, we wanted to know whether you still notice people in your own environment who choose Huawei phones. Again, the picture is quite uniform: Most of you have to answer this question in the negative. You can see the three bold bars in the chart:

Huawei? No, rather not... / © NextPit

The bottom line is that you think Huawei has lost a lot of ground as a cell phone manufacturer. And with a large majority, you can't or don't want to do without Google services - and you also hardly observe Huawei smartphones being bought in your bubble anymore.

Thus, the evaluation of this week's survey is a very sobering one for Huawei, but probably not an astounding one either. It hurts my soul, because I really liked using the smartphones, and the new models also look great. But according to your answers, the company is currently in a very difficult position. We thank you for your participation and will provide you with a brand-new survey on Friday.

