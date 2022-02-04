Poll of the week: Do you find Xiaomi's phone catalog confusing?

A few days ago, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 11 series . The global versions of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro should follow in the next days. And there will be many more launch days from Xiaomi in 2022 with many more smartphones. Reason enough to ask: Can you still see through Xiaomi's product policy?

And as if it wasn't bad enough, there are also rebrandings - identical smartphones that bear different names in different markets. With that, the chaos is still not complete. The model names are sometimes inconsistent and also not always purposeful.

But it's getting to be too much for me. Xiaomi launches new smartphones very often in the year. Just in December came the Xiaomi 12 series for China, then soon we expect the Xiaomi 12 devices for the global market. In between, we had the four Redmi Note 11 series smartphones in January. There are budget, mid-range and high-end smartphones, different series, different brands and sub-brands.

I must say first that I like Xiaomi, I really do! When I tested the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro last year, I was blown away. It is amazing what the Chinese manufacturer offers in this price range. The manufacturer's devices are sometimes really innovative, sometimes extremely well-equipped and almost always surprisingly inexpensive for what is offered.

An example? Take the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 5G. At first glance, you might think that they are almost identical smartphones - with and without a 5G modem, respectively. But that is not the case: The Note 10 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, the Note 10 5G only LCD (6.5 inches). The 5G model comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC, whereas the Note 10 has Bluetooth 5.0 and no NFC. Triple cam in one, quad cam in the other. One charging with 33 watts, one with 18 watts. A hopeless mess!

A lot of run-up for what is actually a very short question for the NextPit community: Are you also overwhelmed by this chaos, or do you still completely see through it?

Do you find Xiaomi's smartphone catalog confusing? Yes.

No. (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Should Xiaomi be releasing fewer smartphones?

I'm not sure which is better: the huge selection that offers the right device for every smartphone wish? Or rather the manageable catalog with a focus on the essentials? I would also like to pass this question on to you and, as always, tell us what you think in the comments. We are always happy to take up your statements for our evaluations.

Should Xiaomi keep throwing as many phones onto the market? Yes, please! I like to have a wide choice.

I do not care. I always pretty much know what I'm looking for.

No, less please! It's confusing and the models are often too similar.

I would like more models! (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Which Xiaomi smartphone do you want to buy?

But Xiaomi is definitely doing something right, since the smartphones from China are selling like hot cakes. So chances are more than good that many of you already have a specific model of the manufacturer in mind, or at least a model series.

Read also: These Xiaomi smartphones are recommended by NextPit

That's exactly why my last question today is aimed at exactly that: Have you already fallen in love with one of the new mid-range smartphones? Are you waiting for the powerful Xiaomi 12 or are you content with the Xiaomi 11? Or are you even waiting for an innovative foldable like the Mi Mix Fold?

Which Xiaomi phone do you want to buy now or in the near future? Xiaomi 11 series

"Xiaomi Redmi Note 11" series

I'm waiting for the "Xiaomi 12" models

I hope for a new Mi Mix or Mi Mix Fold

None! I don't buy Xiaomi phones! (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Did you answer all three questions? Then you've done it for today and earned your weekend. Thank you very much for taking part! Write us in the comments what you think about Xiaomi's product policy. I'm very curious if some of you also have a buzzing head in view of so many Xiaomi phones. As usual, we'll have the results on Monday, and then we'll certainly be wiser.