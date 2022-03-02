"Peek Performance" Apple event announced for March 8

Finally certainty! The Cupertino company has revealed that the next Apple spring event will take place on March 8. We expect new hardware, including a new iPhone. "Peek Performance" is what the company calls the event.

The Apple spring event starts on March 8 at 13:00 East Coast Time.

We expect to see the iPhone SE 3.

We also anticipate a new iPad Air and at least one new Mac model.

Actually, it was clear to us after various rumors that the Apple event will take place on March 8. Now we have the official confirmation and also know the motto: With the title "Peek Performance," Apple gives us hope that very powerful hardware is on its way!

iPhone SE 3 - and what else?

That we will see a new budget iPhone of the SE series is not exactly a secret in Cupertino. The early rumors indicated that we would at least get a new iPad Air too. That's not all: New Macs are also expected, although it's not yet clear whether it's a new Mac with Apple Silicon, the new Mac Mini, or perhaps new MacBooks.

Either way, you won't miss any of it - at least if you have NextPit on your screen come March 8. As usual, we will prepare and classify all the news for you directly after the event, starting at 1:00 PM ECT.

The event in Apple Park will once again be online-only and the motto "Peek Performance" will keep us speculating about the upcoming hardware for a few days until then. What do you say? Which device presentation do you expect for March 8, and which device are you looking forward to the most?