Oppo teases the Find N: The brands first foldable is coming soon!

Foldable smartphones will end up 2021 as a rising trend. In a recent blog post by Pete Lau, head of product at Oppo and CEO of OnePlus, the new Oppo Find N was briefly teased. It is the first foldable from Oppo and is expected to launch on December 15, 2021.

Oppo's new foldable smartphone is set to be released on the second day of the "Inno Day" event next week. In his blog post, Pete Lau does admit that Oppo is very late to the foldable market. However, he also talks about the fact that lack of services, low durability, and also the experience of users have been a problem for foldable smartphones so far. Oppo unveiled its first prototype back in 2019 and has been working on it since then to now launch the first device.

Although a handful of other brands have already launched foldable devices to the market, barriers such as utility, durability, and user experience continue to prevent foldable devices from becoming a more feasible daily driver for most people.

The first prototype had a single display surrounding the smartphone. However, the new Find N is now said to have a large screen inside, as well as a slightly smaller display on the back. Thus, Oppo is apparently working on an alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to Lau, Oppo's goal is still to establish a smartphone that not only has a beautiful design and feels good in the hand but is also easy to use.

The Find N in all its glory! / © Oppo

Find N to be released soon

Since Oppo unveiled its first prototype in 2018, it has developed six more prototypes. The Find N is said to be the culmination of this process. For Oppo, Lau said, it's more important that a device is well-crafted than embarking on every trend. As a result, he said, development has been delayed, though the Find N is expected to offer a special experience for users.