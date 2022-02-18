Oppo Find X5: New flagships to be announced very soon!

February is full of top presentations! Now Oppo wants to get in on the action and publishes the official launch date for the new Oppo Find X5 series . After a few leaks and rumors, the in-house image processor is the main focus. We summarize what there is already to know about the new Oppo phones.

Oppo will present the new Find X5 smartphones live on YouTube on February 24, 2022. The Chinese manufacturer announced a global launch broadcast from its channel, without requiring a signup or registration to watch it.

Besides the flagship Find X5 Pro, the manufacturer will also introduce smaller and cheaper models, the Find X5 Lite and the Find X5. The leaks about the Pro model caused a big anticipation for the event in me in the past weeks. Oppo's first in-house photo processor not only promises good pictures but also great video recordings.

Technical data partially leaked

If you are as interested in the new Oppo smartphone as I am, you have certainly followed the news on NextPit. A lot of technical data is already known, and we have known since December, for example, that Oppo is working on its own image processor for the Find X5 Pro. The MariSilicon X Imaging NPU is the heart of the camera system and is supposed to improve image processing. The processor is also supposed to provide better video recordings at night. More information can be found in our article about the NPU.

We will see the Oppo Find X5 on February 24! / © Oppo

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor also powers the Oppo Find X5 Pro. The smaller models are likely to be cheaper, but the manufacturer does not rely on the top processors here either. We expect the base model called Find X5 to feature a Snapdragon 888 and the X5 Lite a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The design is also supposed to be something special and thus stand out from the competition.

Oppo thus relies on a similar strategy as last year. Because the Find X3 Pro offered a unique back made of curved glass and focused on a particularly faithful reproduction of colors. This convinced my colleague Ben so much that he published a love letter to the Oppo smartphone after his review of the Find X3 Pro.

However, it remains to be seen whether these rumors will prove true. If you want to know more about the smartphone, you should take a look at our Find X5 review page. There we collect all information, news, and rumors for you! For all impatient users, we have the latest news about the upcoming flagship here:

What do you think of the X5 series? Are you as excited as I am about the new smartphones? Let us know in the comments.