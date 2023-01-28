Oppo Find N2 review: The best is not good enough for US

The Oppo Find N2 could establish itself as the star among foldable smartphones with its unique form factor. However, for reasons unknown to us, the OnePlus parent company would rather sell the Oppo Find N2 Flip internationally and jump on Samsung's success train of clamshell foldables. Nevertheless, we had the "middle ground" between Fold and Flip delivered to the NextPit editorial office and tested it in detail.

Good Ingenious form factor (for now)

Competent battery

Performance more than sufficient

Ample memory

Outstanding main camera Bad No wireless charging

No IP certification

Software underutilizes form factor

Somehow still expensive

Oppo Find N2 in a nutshell It is no big secret: The Oppo Find N2 follows its predecessor, the Oppo Find N, into Chinese exclusivity. Instead, the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which was introduced in China at the same time, will be offered for sale in Europe and other western markets. Only the company knows why the BBK subsidiary wants to enter the global folding competition with the clamshell foldable of all things. In my opinion, an entry with the Oppo Find N2's unique form factor would have been much easier and more competitive. The Oppo Find N2 will officially only be available in China - not for us! / © NextPit If you still don't want to be told which foldable smartphone is right for you, TradingShenzhen is there to help you outside of China. The Oppo Find N2 is available in white, green, and black. The latter is available with imitation leather, the other two with a glass back. The storage options are 12/256 GB or 16/512 GB. The Chinese price is 7,999 yuan and 8,999 yuan, respectively, which is approximately 1,180 and 1,330 dollars depending on the exchange rate. At TradingShenzhen, you currently pay (as of 01/29/2013) 1,457 Euros for the base model or 1,579 Euros for the full configuration. Affiliate offer Oppo Find N2 To device database It is currently unknown whether the Oppo Find N2 will be sold outside of China at a later point in time.

Design & Display Everybody says that the Oppo Find N2 has a special form factor. However, the aluminum frame with its volume rocker and the combined power and standby button including the fingerprint sensor on the right side is not what people mean by that, even though it is of course chic. What you might not immediately notice in a photo of the Oppo Find N2 is the striking difference in size compared to a "normal" smartphone. If we take my OnePlus 9 Pro and the Oppo Find N2 side by side in this example, the significantly smaller dimensions of 132.2 × 72.6 millimeters of the N2 directly catch the eye. What I liked: Pleasant form factor.

Very good display properties.

High-quality workmanship.

Full-fledged AOD display. What I disliked: No IP certification.

Fierce folding edge.

Frequent unintentional contact with the fingerprint sensor. The Oppo Find N2 once compared in size with the OnePlus 9 Pro. / © NextPit Of course, the folded Find N2 is more than twice as thick as a conventional smartphone at 14.6 millimeters. The competition—most recently with the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 tested by Antoine and its "thickness" of 11.2 millimeters—does that much better. The weight of the N2 is 237 grams, which is not much heavier than a conventional smartphone. But before I go on to praise how well-made the Oppo Find N2 is, I will ask the real question about this foldable smartphone: What makes our test candidate so special? Thank you smartphone god! Finally a small display / © NextPit It is bigger than a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (review) or Motorola Razr 2022 (review) and smaller than a Galaxy Fold 4 (review) or Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. In detail, it has a 5.54-inch AMOLED display in 18:9 format on the outside. The resolution is 2,120 × 1,080 pixels at a maximum of 120 frames per second and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The maximum brightness is 1,000 nits, and even 1,350 nits at peak. Thus, our outdoor display is a full-fledged display, which the clamshell foldables simply lack. The Find N2 only shows its full potential when opened. On the inside, we find a 7.1-inch AMOLED panel—opened to 132.2 × 140.5 millimeters. It offers room for 1,792 × 1,920 pixels (370 PPI), which can even be brightened up to 1,550 nits in peak (normal: 1,200 nits). The refresh rate is automatically regulated between 1 and 120 hertz by the LTPO technology if desired, which definitely benefits the power consumption. The aspect ratio is 14:15, so it is a tad wider than tall. It looks square - but it isn't. / © NextPit But this tick is definitely noticeable when using YouTube, for example. Those who read my first hasty review will remember that I was thrilled by the feature that the N2 provides a video at the top and the comment area underneath at the same time. However, it is only turned to the right. This is because the "longer" edge of the panel has to be in landscape mode. This also has the disadvantage that the stereo speakers, whose sound I would describe as average and not too loud, are partially covered by the left hand. They no longer radiate downwards but to the left (or right) side. I don't want to and can't beat around the bush any longer at this point: Both displays offer a high contrast and dynamic range, the brightness also copes with direct sunlight, and the viewing angle stability of both screens is also outstanding. But I am missing the big "wow" factor, the one that justifies the hole of almost $1,400 in the household budget. No question: Once you get used to dual screens, the N2 plays out its advantages mercilessly, since it is not as unwieldy as a typical foldable phone. The "small" display works for quick tasks and the "big daddy" when you have two (or more) applications open at the same time for productivity tasks. People with big hands will probably be able to use the device with only one hand. You just have to know how to use the space wisely. / © NextPit A clamshell foldable doesn't have this large display. Its display is simply as big as that of a conventional smartphone. At least on the Motorola Razr 2022—the Flip 4 is a bit too narrow for that. My concerns have probably become clear so far: The Oppo Find N2 is ultimately just a compromise— albeit an expensive one. One final sentence: Despite the improved hinge, which can stay in any position, there is a clearly visible and noticeable folded crease, which was not present in the predecessor. Are you serious about this folded crease, Oppo? You have done it better / © NextPit

Software: ColorOS 13.0 The Oppo Find N2 came to us in the NextPit editorial office with ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13. The Google security patch is dated December 5, 2022 (as of 01/28/2013). According to recent reveals, the company grants five years of security updates and four Android operating system upgrades. What I liked: Basic Android 13 on board.

In principle, a good update policy.

The attempt of specially optimized software.

More languages to choose from.

Full HD streaming support. What I disliked: No western support.

Too few flex mode features. Everyone who is thinking about getting the Find N2 will probably ask themselves the crucial question: Is my language available for the operating system and can I uninstall the useless applications that are exclusively written in Chinese characters? The N2 is quite well positioned in terms of languages from the factory. Besides traditional Chinese and English, we were surprised to find French, Japanese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Russian among others in the language selection.. They could have been more creative with the "Flex Mode", after all, they had a year's time! / © NextPit As far as the software is concerned, I have to say basically the same thing that I complained about last year with the first Find-Foldable: There is definitely too little software that has been optimized for Western needs. That would of course be understandable for a smartphone, which is also not intended for the global market. I found a total of five applications that specifically support the 90-degree mode (FlexForm) and then, of course, except for the camera app, they are all only available in Chinese. In this context, it should be mentioned that almost all pre-installed apps can be uninstalled, though. The FlexForm mode can also be used for other applications. / © NextPit Pre-installed applications can mostly be uninstalled without any problems. / © NextPit With the Google Mobile Services (GMS) including Google Play Store preinstalled by TradingShenzhen, nothing stands in the way of accessing the general app world—unlike Huawei. Both the SafetyNet and DRM (Digital Rights Management) tests have been passed and show Widevine L1 certification and approval for contactless payment via Google Pay (Google Wallet). Thanks to Widevine L1, you can consume Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in HD resolution with the Oppo Find N2. / © NextPit

Oppo Find N2 performance Oppo's Find N2 has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 installed. The octa-core processor is not from the latest Californian generation, as the 8 Gen 2 is already used in the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. However, the Qualcomm processor with the Adreno 730 GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) is perfectly sufficient now and for many months to come. Even more so, since the Plus variant installed here is already known as a power-efficient and relatively cool chip. What I liked: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 delivers.

Plenty of memory.

Equipped with LTE band 20. What I disliked: No microSD card support. You won't complain about too little memory or performance on the N2 anytime soon. / © NextPit And what can I say—even on a foldable, you can and should probably also game properly. It won't surprise anyone that neither the processor nor the 16 GB RAM with its 512 GB internal UFS 3.1 ROM put a spoke in the proud owner's wheel here. Of course, there is also a slightly smaller version of the N2 for "smart spenders", which comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is questionable whether a missing microSD card slot is really a disadvantage in view of the available selection. The N2 never let me down in terms of performance. The aforementioned heat development was also within limits, although it should be mentioned to Oppo's advantage that our test sample is adorned with an imitation leather finish. The Oppo Find N2 keeps within the temperature range thanks to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. / © NextPit For hard facts, we have the 3D Mark Wild Live and Geekbench test. For the first test, the Find N2 has too much power right away. It can clearly emerge as the winner in the stress test, and then only just has to admit defeat to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Geekbench 5. Check out our ultimate guide for everything about smartphone SoCs. Oppo Find N2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Huawei Mate XS 2 3D Mark Wild Life Maxed Out! 8611 5683 5793 3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test Best loop: 10389

Worst loop: 6459 Best loop: 10332

Worst loop: 5606 Best loop: 5579

Worst loop: 3435 Best loop: 5782

Worst loop: 3267 Geekbench 5 Single: 1046

Multi: 3556 Simple: 1332

Multi: 3947 Single: 1095

Multi: 3239 Single: 840

Multi: 2759

Oppo Find N2 camera It did not really take long for the industry to provide decent camera hardware in the foldable smartphone sector as well. In the case of the Oppo Find N2, it is a 32 MP front-facing camera with a 1/3.14 inch image sensor, 22 mm equivalent focal length and an aperture of f/2.4 for the two displays alone. That is quite an announcement - but after all, the traditional Swedish name Hasselblad is at stake. What I liked: Terrific photo results for a foldable.

Decent front cameras.

The MariSilicon X image-NPU.

4K video at 60 fps. What I disliked: No 8K video.

Nevertheless, it is easy to see that the camera can get quite a bit out of it, especially in the field of low-light shots. Daytime shots, wide-angle, color fidelity, contrast, dynamics, and even macro shots succeed anyway. It is a shame to take test photos in this weather, but the foldable unfortunately has to move on.

Oppo Find N2 battery The Oppo Find N2 has a 4,520 mAh battery installed. These are not world records; but more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with its 4,400 mAh and more than the predecessor, which is equipped with 4,500 mAh. Admittedly, I would have hoped for a bigger increase, but definitely not a drop in the feature set. But wireless charging and reverse charging have been done away with in the 2023 foldable. What I liked: Large 4,520 mAh battery.

67-watt power supply. What I disliked: No wireless charging.

Charging takes longer than advertised. What's in return? The Find N2 can now charge twice as fast. The 67-watt SuperVOOC power supply catapults the foldable smartphone from 0 to 100 percent battery capacity within exactly 60 minutes. That actually surprised me a bit, since Oppo advertises 42 minutes for the full charge. But after said time, it was just over 60 percent of the total battery capacity on my review unit. The "PCMark Work 3.0 Battery Life" test did not run quite as smoothly either. With two displays, O thought to itself, I would have to do two different battery benchmarks—once for the display inside and once for outside. Using the inner panel, which by the way had to be turned down much further to reach the required 200 nits, I reached 11 hours and 31 minutes in the test—starting from 80 percent. I had problems with the stability of the battery benchmark in the test. Starting from 80 percent, eleven and a half hours is a very decent value—and that is also in line with my daily use. Oppo uses a 67-watt SuperVOOC power supply and makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 look old. / © NextPit The outdoor display, on the other hand, managed a whopping 13 hours and 44 minutes. In conclusion, however, it has to be noted negatively that the loss of wireless charging is annoying, especially since the predecessor was still able to do that and there is no adequate replacement, such as a much bigger battery. Again, an official explanation for the loss was not available. In fact, wireless charging is still an exception for a foldable and it does not really need it, since it easily gets through the day. But as the saying goes: Better to have than to need.

Oppo Find N2 technical specifications Technical data Device Oppo Find N2 Image Internal screen 7.1-inch AMOLED, resolution 1,792 x 1,920 pixels, 120-hertz refresh rate (LTPO)

1,200 nits (HBM), 1,550 nits (peak) Outer screen 5.54-inch AMOLED, resolution 2,120 x 1,080 pixels, 120-hertz refresh rate

1,000 nits (HBM), 1,350 nits (peak) - Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Dimensions opened: 132.2 x 140.5 x 7.4 mm (H x W x D)

closed: 132.2 x 72.6 x 14.6 mm (H x W x D) Weight 233 g (incl. battery) imitation leather

237 g (incl. battery) Corning Gorilla Glass SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 (TSMC N4) Memory 12/16 GB RAM

256/512 GB UFS 3.1 ROM Software Android 13 | ColorOS 13.0 Expandable memory None Main camera 50 MP | f1.8 aperture | 1/1.56 inch image sensor | 1.0 µm pixel size | OIS | PDAF

(Quad pixel binning 12.5 MP/2.0 µm)

24 mm equivalent focal length Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP | f/2.2 aperture | | 0.8 µm pixel size | 115° viewing angle |

14 mm equivalent focal length Telephoto camera 32 MP | f/2.0 aperture | 1/2.74 inch image sensor | 0.8 µm pixel size | PDAF

47 mm equivalent focal length | 2x optical zoom Selfie inside 32 MP | f/2.4 | 1/3.14 inch Image Sensor

22 mm equivalent focal length Selfie outside 32 MP | f/2.4 | 0.7 µm Pixel Size (Quad Pixel Binning 8 MP/1.4 µm) Video (main camera)

Video (front camera) 4K at 30/60 fps | 1080p at 30/60/240 fps | Gyro-EIS | HDR

1080p 30 fps | Gyro-EIS Audio Stereo Speaker | Dolby Atmos Battery 4,520 mAh Charging via cable Max. 67 W Wireless charging (Qi) No UWB No