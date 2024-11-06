Black Friday, Black Week, and Now Black Month—Isn’t That a Bit Much?

Black Friday is happening at the end of the month! This will be followed by Cyber Monday. However, Singles' Day happens before that, with Black Week starting at some point after. Wait a minute, why am I stumbling across “Black Month” offers everywhere? When the hell am I supposed to make my purchase when there are always offers available? This is all too overwhelming for me. Time to vent my thoughts!

Back then™, when I was a wee lad, everything was all right with the world. There were summer sales and there were winter sales, just two windows of opportunity for all bargain hunters to consider in a year. Those who were wise beyond their years also knew: "Wait until after Christmas — that's when the prices always drop!"

Fast-forward to today, and it is not that simple anymore. Black Friday is still almost a month away (on November 29th) and yet, I'm being bombarded with deals everywhere I turn. Our deal magnate, Dustin, is also already spinning in his head because the fun with offers has already spread far and wide.

I can't wrap it around my head anymore, so I'd like to say a few words here. I secretly hope you will agree with me because I feel hopelessly overwhelmed. So off you go:

What's next? The damn Black Year?

A quick look online is all it takes to stumble across sensationally cheap Black Month offers. Smartphones, outerwear, household goods — it doesn't matter which product category you're looking at: I'm told everywhere that I'd be idiotic if I didn't take advantage of this fabulous offer right now. After all, it's Black Month, right?

Since when, actually? How could a single Black Friday day be blown up into a whole damn month in such a short space of time? If you're interested in the history of deal days, do click on the link because we've already broken it all down for you. I even understand it in part: Black Friday has been around for a really long time and was originally aimed at brick-and-mortar retailers.

The countless online stores wanted to create a counterbalance to this, i.e. the ultimate day when prices plummet on the internet. This was Cyber Monday, happening directly after Black Friday. Black Weekend? That just makes sense because if I'm looking for bargains between Fridays and Mondays, then the Saturday and Sunday are perfectly sandwiched within. By then it was already too much for me. Why an entire week? Furthermore, when does it begin, and when does it all end? From Black Friday to the following Friday? Or from Monday to Cyber Monday?

As I mentioned, one week is no longer enough because Black Month was declared everywhere I turned right at the beginning of November. So has is the next stage of escalation? The f***ing Black Year (pardon my French)? Or do we give Black Quarter a go first?

When Should I Buy—Now? Captain FOMO Reporting In

Let's approach the time window from the psychological side. When is the best time to buy a smartphone regardless of Black Friday/Month? Be sure to read Antoine's article on the Black Friday paradox, which is well worth reading.

It's not easy to find the right time. Do I buy a Samsung smartphone, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review), on Black Friday? Or do I wait because I know that its successor will be available in January? From there, I can either get the latest model to have the "best" or I can keep my fingers crossed for the S24 Ultra to drop in price again.

My point is, it is already difficult enough to find the best time for a deal like this. Black Friday is at least useful in this respect, as prices are known to plummet. Since everyone around me goes crazy on these days and are glued to their notebooks with their credit cards out, I'm gripped by FOMO —the Fear Of Missing Out on something. Maybe I won't get the smartphone I desire at the price I'm aiming for. But hey, if I'm on the site anyway and the TV is really cheap at the moment, then I'll just get it, right?

However, it's not just my brain that urges me to buy using such mind games. The retailers do it, too! They announce amazing discounts (which you'd better check out or wait for our recommendations) and lure us in with countdowns and information about the scarcity of products.

I quickly run out of steam here. On one deal day alone, let alone a week or even a whole month of bargains, there are offers flashing up everywhere and it's hard for me to decide anyway. How the hell am I supposed to know whether I'll be able to get my hands on something on November 5? Maybe there will be a much better bargain on the actual Black Friday? Will I wait too long and miss out on really good offers? Lord knows, I don't know.

We always try to guide you through the maze of deals so you are aware of what to look out for. To be honest: I do compare prices on Black Friday, maybe even on the second and third products. The question is, do I do this for weeks on end, concentrating on checking out every product? Retailers are not overly interested in offering us the best price. So, if we no longer have just one day to focus on, but many, won't all the prices blur together before our eyes? In three weeks, I won’t remember which offers I saw today—unless I’m meticulous enough to keep a spreadsheet of them.

These are Dog Deal Days

This brings me to the economic consideration: what if I get used to the fact that there are always deals around? After all, there are not only Black Days, but also Singles' Day, Amazon Prime Days that happen twice a year, and Boxing Day.

Doesn't that mean it feels like there are always deals throughout the year? If that's how it feels, won't we become jaded at some point and immune to all these bargains? Can people in brick-and-mortar retail stores even keep up? Are we possibly destroying our city centers if all we do is wait at our computers for the next bargain? Online retailers also have to think about how they set their prices. I wonder whether at some point this won't lead to every single store having to think about whether they even want to participate.

It's like one's favorite food. I love pizza. If I were to eat it every day, I eventually get sick of it. It's the same with deals. It's just nothing special anymore. If every day were Christmas, somehow it wouldn't be Christmas anymore, would it?

Too Woke for Bargains?

Personally, I have another problem with bargain days: I’m such a sucker for advertising and end up buying all kinds of stuff the moment my brain decides I need it—right now! If I go through with the purchase only to realize later that I can’t use the gadget, fit into the shirt, or whatever else, my brain acts all innocent: 'Who, me? I had nothing to do with that!' I’m really trying hard to break the habit of impulse buying.

Seriously, I'm a bit of a woke champion and I try to take care of myself, my surroundings, and the planet. Does it really make sense for us to buy a lot of stuff just because we, our brains, advertising, or Amazon tell us that we have to buy it now? Shouldn't we use products for a longer time and avoid buying new ones whenever possible instead? Or has the trend towards sustainability and the circular economy already died down?

Conclusion: Do You Understand My Dilemma?

I'm rambling on for far too long again, I realize it myself right now. It is also getting me down, all these deals. Bah, humbug! I feel overwhelmed and lost track of what I really need. In addition, I also lose interest in checking out such offers. So, tell me, what it's like for you? Are there certain days when you try to find bargains, or are you just as tired of shopping as I am?

Please let me know in the comments. Meanwhile, I lovingly caress my Galaxy S24 Ultra in my hand and whisper to it: "Don't worry, I won't fall for any Black Friday, Week, or Month. I'll stay loyal to you as long as Samsung keeps pushing out updates for you!"