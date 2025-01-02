The OnePlus Watch 2 excels in areas like battery life and build quality but falls short on advanced health and tracking tools when compared to competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or Google Pixel Watch 3. However, it seems OnePlus aims to bridge this gap with the OnePlus Watch 3, as new clues about upcoming features have surfaced.

Insights from the OnePlus OHealth app (via Android Authority) reveal a promising set of features that will most likely debut with the OnePlus Watch 3. The outlet shared screenshots of splash pages that provided a glimpse into these enhancements.

New OnePlus Watch 3 Features Revealed?

Among the new features is ECG (electrocardiogram) monitoring, which is an on-demand heart analysis that is found in high-end smartwatch alternatives. The tool supports detecting signs of atrial fibrillation and sinus rhythm. The finding coincides with the supposed leak that we saw last month.

Another addition is the Wrist Temperature feature, which measures body temperature relative to a baseline. This data can help detect symptoms of fatigue, fever, or changes in women’s menstrual cycles. Coupled with heart rate readings, this feature aims to deliver deeper health insights, such as during sleep tracking.

OnePlus' Watch 3 (Pro) could debut with ECG, Wrist temperature, and 60-second check up features. / © Android Authority, Edited by nextpit

Moreover, the OnePlus Watch 3 will include a 60-second health check-up. Similar to tools found in Xiaomi smartwatches and Huawei’s Watch GT 5 series, this feature evaluates heart health, blood vessel elasticity, and other key metrics like blood oxygen and physical wellness for a quick health overview.

The OHealth app will also introduce new sections called Health Journey and Health Insights, which are accessible via the Health tab. These will most likely provide detailed historical data and visualized health trends, enhancing the user experience.

When will the OnePlus Watch 3 (Pro) Launch?

While OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the global OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and OnePlus Buds Pro 3 next week, the OnePlus Watch 3 isn’t expected to debut alongside these devices. Instead, a separate announcement timeline is anticipated.

Adding to the excitement, leaks suggest a OnePlus Watch 3 Pro is in development. The Pro variant might boast distinct design features like a mechanical or rotating bezel, along with additional functionalities.

Do you think these new tracking features will make the OnePlus Watch 3 a stronger competitor? What other tools would you like to see in the next-generation smartwatch? Share your thoughts in the comments below!