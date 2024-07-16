The Watch 2R is a recent addition to the OnePlus smartwatch lineup. As a more accessible version of the Watch 2, it features flagship-level hardware and runs on Wear OS by Google. This edition also includes a high-precision GPS and the OnePlus wellness features. But with so many similarities, is the Watch 2R truly unique? Find out in this hands-on of the OnePlus Watch 2R.

Design & Display

The first thing to notice is that the OnePlus Watch 2R is a lighter version of the OnePlus Watch 2 we reviewed. In fact, according to the manufacturer, it's 25% lighter, weighing just 37g without the strap, and it does feel like it. The design also looks closer to other smartwatches, with two more discreet side buttons. However, like the Watch 2, there's no rotating crown here .

Pros:

Lightweight and comfortable design.

High brightness display.

Water-resistant with 5ATM and IP68 ratings.

Cons:

Limited sizes and color options.

Bezels might be too prominent for some users.

The OnePlus Watch 2R display features a colorful and shining display. / © nextpit

The 1.43-inch rounded display offers 1,000 nits of brightness and provides a very pleasant experience. OnePlus adds visual appeal to the smartwatch with a printed counter around the bezel, reminiscent of a more adventurous traditional watch look. Personally, I would prefer to see this as a software addition instead, maybe to use together with the compass sensor, but I know many people will like it as it is.

When it comes to durability, the Watch 2R is water-resistant with 5ATM and IP68 ratings, and can be used for swimming.

We have a design choice to make the device look more like a traditional watch look around the bezel. / © nextpit

As my first impression, this is a well-crafted smartwatch with an aluminum chassis, sapphire crystal display, and a comfortable silicone strap. It stands out slightly from the more expensive model in the lineup released in March. However, OnePlus could have gone further by releasing a smaller version or at least offering two size variants, but unfortunately, they didn't. It's disappointing that it is only available in one size: 47 mm.