OnePlus Watch 2R Hands-On: A Cheaper Alternative to the Flagship Model

nextpit OnePlus Watch 2R
© nextpit
Camila Rinaldi
Camila Rinaldi Head of Editorial

The Watch 2R is a recent addition to the OnePlus smartwatch lineup. As a more accessible version of the Watch 2, it features flagship-level hardware and runs on Wear OS by Google. This edition also includes a high-precision GPS and the OnePlus wellness features. But with so many similarities, is the Watch 2R truly unique? Find out in this hands-on of the OnePlus Watch 2R.

OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 2R

  • Check offer (OnePlus)
  • Find on Amazon (Amazon)
  • Find on eBay (eBay)
OnePlus Watch 2R: All deals

Price & Availability

The OnePlus Watch 2R is available in Forest Green or Gunmetal Gray for $229.99. The open sale begins on July 16 on OnePlus.com, and in early August on Amazon US. The pre-launch period (July 5-15) offers subscribers a 10% discount. From July 16-28, there are several promotions planned, including discounts on the accessories.

Design & Display

The first thing to notice is that the OnePlus Watch 2R is a lighter version of the OnePlus Watch 2 we reviewed. In fact, according to the manufacturer, it's 25% lighter, weighing just 37g without the strap, and it does feel like it. The design also looks closer to other smartwatches, with two more discreet side buttons. However, like the Watch 2, there's no rotating crown here .

Pros:

  • Lightweight and comfortable design.
  • High brightness display.
  • Water-resistant with 5ATM and IP68 ratings.

Cons:

  • Limited sizes and color options.
  • Bezels might be too prominent for some users.
OnePlus Watch 2R hands-on
The OnePlus Watch 2R display features a colorful and shining display. / © nextpit

The 1.43-inch rounded display offers 1,000 nits of brightness and provides a very pleasant experience. OnePlus adds visual appeal to the smartwatch with a printed counter around the bezel, reminiscent of a more adventurous traditional watch look. Personally, I would prefer to see this as a software addition instead, maybe to use together with the compass sensor, but I know many people will like it as it is.

When it comes to durability, the Watch 2R is water-resistant with 5ATM and IP68 ratings, and can be used for swimming.

OnePlus Watch 2R hands-on
We have a design choice to make the device look more like a traditional watch look around the bezel. / © nextpit

As my first impression, this is a well-crafted smartwatch with an aluminum chassis, sapphire crystal display, and a comfortable silicone strap. It stands out slightly from the more expensive model in the lineup released in March. However, OnePlus could have gone further by releasing a smaller version or at least offering two size variants, but unfortunately, they didn't. It's disappointing that it is only available in one size: 47 mm.

OnePlus Watch 2R hands-on
You can use the two physical buttons on the OnePlus Watch 2R to navigate through the feature options. / © nextpit

Software and Compatibility

Running on Wear OS 4, the OnePlus Watch 2R uses the Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 chipsets, just like the Watch 2. Its dual-engine design promises long battery life and smooth performance. As part of the Wear OS ecosystem, it integrates seamlessly with Google apps like Maps, Assistant, Wallet, and Calendar

It also offers over 100 native and third-party watch faces for customization. The watch supports Android smartphones, especially OnePlus models, with features like Fast Pair, Google Home, and the ability to make direct calls from the wrist. The pairing process was quick and easy after I connected the device with the OnePlus Open (review).

Pros:

  • Comprehensive Google app support.
  • Wide variety of customization options.
  • Flexible dual-engine architecture.

Cons:

  • -
OnePlus Watch 2R hands-on
The user interface of the OnePlus Watch 2R is very similar to that of the Watch 2, in fact, it is very similar. / © nextpit

Like the Watch 2, the Watch 2R has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to navigate both the smartwatch features and the companion app, OHealth. At first glance, the companion app doesn’t offer anything new compared to previous versions. This means it still lacks a native menstrual cycle tracking feature.

Wellness and Fitness Features

The OnePlus Watch 2R boasts over 100 sports modes and six automatic sports recognition modes. It features dual-frequency GPS for precise tracking and includes key fitness modes such as running, cycling, swimming, and even niche sports like badminton and skiing. Wellness features include sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and heart rate variability .

Pros:

  • Extensive sports mode variety.
  • Precise dual-frequency GPS tracking.
  • Comprehensive health monitoring features.

Cons:

  • Some fitness modes may be too advanced for casual users.
  • Detailed data might be overwhelming for beginners.
OnePlus Watch 2R hands-on
On the back of the watch is a sensor that measures your health metrics. / © nextpit

Last March, during my first experience with the OHealth fitness options, I was impressed by the endless number of sports modes it offered, though it was a bit overwhelming. With the Watch 2R, the company continues to provide an extensive variety of workouts and analyses, which is a significant advantage for fitness enthusiasts.

However, I was quite frustrated with the wellness features when I tested the Watch 2, particularly the sleep tracking metrics, which showed my sleep stages as much higher compared to other sleep tracking devices. Therefore, I'm eager to see if the company developing the OHealth app has improved its health analysis features with this device.

OnePlus Watch 2R hands-on
The OnePlus Watch 2R has 100 sports options. There are so many options. / © nextpit

Battery Life & Charging

The OnePlus Watch 2R boasts a substantial 500 mAh battery, which, according to the manufacturer, can provide up to 100 hours in Smart Mode, 48 hours with heavy use, and up to 12 days in Power Saver Mode. The watch supports 7.5W fast charging and is supposed to fully charge in 60 minutes .

Pros:

  • Massive 500 mAh battery capacity.
  • Fast charging capabilities.

Cons:

  • -

Based on my experience with the Watch 2, it's plausible that this device could achieve 48 hours of battery life, though this remains speculative for now. Moreover, OnePlus has a strong track record in delivering reliable battery performance. Stay tuned for the full review of the OnePlus Watch 2R for more detailed insights on its battery life.

OnePlus Watch 2R hands-on
There is a pin connection in the back of the watch to charge it. / © nextpit

OnePlus Watch 2R technical specifications

  OnePlus Watch 2R
Display
  • 1.43-inch AMOLED
  • 466 × 466 pixel
  • 1000 nits max brightness
  • 60 Hz refresh rate
Sensors
  • Acceleration sensor
  • Gyroscope sensor
  • Optical heart rate sensor
  • Optical pulse oximeter sensor
  • Geomagnetic sensor
  • Light sensor
  • Barometer sensor
Memory
  • 2 GB of RAM
  • 32 GB of storage
Battery
  • 500 mAh
  • Up to 100 hours in Smart Mode
  • Up to 12 days in Power Saver Mode
  • 7.5W VOOC Fast Charging
Connectivity
  • Bluetooth
  • Wi-Fi
IP Certification
  • 5 ATM
  • IP68
Materials
  • Aluminum chassis
  • 2.5D sapphire crystal face
  • Silicone strap + stainless-steel buckle
Dimensions and weight
  • 47.0 mm x 46.6 mm x 12.1 mm
  • 37 g without strap
  • 59 g with strap
Colors
  • Forest Green
  • Gunmetal Gray
Compatibility
  • Smartphones with Android 8.0 and GMS 23.45.23 or later

Early Verdict

On paper, the OnePlus Watch 2R boasts top-notch hardware, closely matching the more premium version. It might only lack the military standards and specific design elements. The Watch 2R features the same dual-engine design, dual-frequency GPS, and identical software features. However, it comes at a $70 lower price point.

It's also lighter, but unfortunately, OnePlus did not offer two size variants, which I, and likely many others, would have preferred.

With so many similarities, is the Watch 2R truly unique? I don't believe so. It doesn't seem much different from the Watch 2 in terms of hardware. In terms of pricing, though, it is more accessible and might become even cheaper in three to six months. However, I question whether it will maintain its appeal in the rapidly evolving wearable industry.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus Watch 2R?

Go to comment (0)
