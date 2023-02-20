OnePlus V Fold may match Galaxy Z Fold 4's high-end display

Following the leaked names of OnePlus's first foldable smartphones, the company officially teased a folding device at the OnePlus 11 (review) event where it also revealed a Q3 launch window. Now, we are learning that one of the models could end up getting a better display than anticipated.

Given how OnePlus has been sharing technologies with Oppo for the past years, it should be expected that the former's first foldable could share most of the specs with the Oppo Find N2 too. But it's starting to turn out that OnePlus may try to deviate and create its unique and high-end foldable hardware setup.

OnePlus V Fold is going with a high-end screen real estate

Frequent tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo is now alleging the OnePlus 'V Fold' will feature a 2K main folding screen. What this means is that the device would feature a higher resolution and wider diagonal size than the Oppo Find N2 and perhaps, putting it on par with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Xiaomi's Mi Mix Fold 2.

Currently, the Find N2 has a smaller and more squarish display at 7.1 inches (1792 x 1920 pixels) compared to Galaxy Z Fold 4's taller panel at 7.6 inches (1812 x 2176 pixels). It's safe to assume the OnePlus V Fold's 2K resolution would be somehow comparable to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (review). However, the overall form could still depend on which aspect ratio OnePlus will utilize.

The unfolded AMOLED screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 measures 7.6-inches across diagonally, as with the previous model. / © NextPit

What the OnePlus's V Fold benefit from Oppo's folding technology, however, is the custom Flexion hinge that allows the screens to be flat when folded. In addition, this makes the display crease less pronounced, which is an advantage Oppo has over Samsung.

Which full foldable form factor do you prefer? A shorter but squarish or a taller unfolded display? Let us know in the comment section.