OnePlus Pad is launched, but you need to wait before you can buy one

After a string of teasers, OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus Pad as its first Android tablet . The slab was announced alongside the OnePlus 11 . However, it will only be released in April, which is more than two months from now. Regardless, here are the OnePlus Pad's specs and key features you should know.

With little surprises left, the OnePlus Pad was revealed to come in a premium package. It has an anodized aluminum chassis with a green finish matching the OnePlus 11 (review). There is also a large circular cutout centered at the upper portion of the back that houses the 13 MP main sensor. This camera is capable of recording 4K video at 30 fps while the 8 MP landscape selfie snapper is limited to 1080p.

OnePlus Pad boasts a high-res display and fast charging

The front is dominated by a large 11.61-inch IPS LCD panel backed in 2800x2000 pixel resolution and a weird 7:5 aspect ratio. This is wrapped with thin bezels resulting in a 88.14 percent screen-to-body ratio. Surprisingly, the display has a 144 Hz refresh rate and maximum of 500 nits of brightness. At the same time, OnePlus didn't mention what glass protection you can expect from the Pad.

Around the tablet are the volume rocker and fingerprint scanner positioned at one side. The top gets a power button and two speakers while another pair are found on the opposite side making a quad-speaker setup supported by Dolby Atmos. Under the hood, a MediaTek 9000 chip coupled with 8 GB of RAM powers the slab.

OnePlus Pad has an optional Folio Case, Magnetic Keyboard, and Stylus / © OnePlus

Similar to some OnePlus's high-end smartphones, the OnePlus Pad ships with a 67W SuperVOOC charger. According to the company, the humungous integrated 9510 mAh battery can be filled in 80 minutes using this charging speed. OnePlus adds that the slate could last for 30 days in standby mode or up to 14.5 hours of video playback.

When can you buy the OnePlus Pad

In terms of writing features, the OnePlus Pad is compatible with styluses. OnePlus is further offering its first pen called Stylo as an add-on accessory together with the Magnetic Keyboard with trackpad and folio case. OnePlus didn't reveal the price of the Pad but it is expected to be available globally including in Europe and the USA.