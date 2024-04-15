OnePlus Pad 2 Might Arrive as a Serious Galaxy Tab S9 Alternative

OnePlus launched its very first Android tablet almost exactly last year. While we don't expect a successor anytime soon, first details about the device including when this could actually arrive and processor are starting to surface.

OnePlus Pad 2 launch in 2H 2024

According to the information shared by reputable leaker Max Jambor shared on X (formerly Twitter), the successor to the OnePlus Pad is said to arrive in the second half of 2024. Considerably, that is a broad launch window, but it does add certainty that the OnePlus Pad 2 exists and already in the works.

Besides the possible release target, not much else is known about in the hardware side of the device. As what it stands, though, the OnePlus Pad is a rebranded version of the China-bound Pad 2 from its sister company Oppo. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if OnePlus Pad 2 will end up sharing specs and design with the upcoming Oppo Pad 3.

What could be different in the OnePlus Pad 2?

Based on another prolific leaker Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina), the Oppo Pad 3 is shaping up to enlist a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC rather than continuing to utilize a MediaTek chip.

If it materializes, it will be a notable upgrade in performance from the Dimensity 9000 chip in the Oppo Pad 2 and OnePlus Pad. At the same, it would make it among the very few tablets powered by a Snapdragon chip, such as with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 that runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The OnePlus Pad Go features an 11.3-inch LCD screen with 2.4K resolution in a unique 7:5 ratio similar to the pricier OnePlus Pad tablet. / © Amazon IN

But with what we know, OnePlus uses MediaTek chips to keep the cost of its devices lower compared when equipping them with Snapdragon counterparts. To that note, it might mean that the OnePlus 3 could eventually command a higher price than its predecessor.

In addition to the flagship chip, the OnePlus Pad 2 could carry over the unique 7:5 display ratio, which similar to OnePlus' cheaper Pad Go, alongside a large battery capacity and fast charging rate. The tablet should run on the Android 14 OS with an Oxygen OS on top.

What else would you wish to see from the OnePlus Pad 2? Do you think the company will increase the price of the tablet if it runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3? We like to hear your thoughts on this. Let's discuss those in the comments.