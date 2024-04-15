Hot topics

OnePlus Pad 2 Might Arrive as a Serious Galaxy Tab S9 Alternative

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
OnePlus Pad deal tablet
© OnePlus / Edit by nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

OnePlus launched its very first Android tablet almost exactly last year. While we don't expect a successor anytime soon, first details about the device including when this could actually arrive and processor are starting to surface.

OnePlus Pad 2 launch in 2H 2024

According to the information shared by reputable leaker Max Jambor shared on X (formerly Twitter), the successor to the OnePlus Pad is said to arrive in the second half of 2024. Considerably, that is a broad launch window, but it does add certainty that the OnePlus Pad 2 exists and already in the works.

Besides the possible release target, not much else is known about in the hardware side of the device. As what it stands, though, the OnePlus Pad is a rebranded version of the China-bound Pad 2 from its sister company Oppo. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if OnePlus Pad 2 will end up sharing specs and design with the upcoming Oppo Pad 3.

What could be different in the OnePlus Pad 2?

Based on another prolific leaker Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina), the Oppo Pad 3 is shaping up to enlist a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC rather than continuing to utilize a MediaTek chip.

If it materializes, it will be a notable upgrade in performance from the Dimensity 9000 chip in the Oppo Pad 2 and OnePlus Pad. At the same, it would make it among the very few tablets powered by a Snapdragon chip, such as with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 that runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

OnePlus Pad Go
The OnePlus Pad Go features an 11.3-inch LCD screen with 2.4K resolution in a unique 7:5 ratio similar to the pricier OnePlus Pad tablet. / © Amazon IN

But with what we know, OnePlus uses MediaTek chips to keep the cost of its devices lower compared when equipping them with Snapdragon counterparts. To that note, it might mean that the OnePlus 3 could eventually command a higher price than its predecessor.

In addition to the flagship chip, the OnePlus Pad 2 could carry over the unique 7:5 display ratio, which similar to OnePlus' cheaper Pad Go, alongside a large battery capacity and fast charging rate. The tablet should run on the Android 14 OS with an Oxygen OS on top.

What else would you wish to see from the OnePlus Pad 2? Do you think the company will increase the price of the tablet if it runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3? We like to hear your thoughts on this. Let's discuss those in the comments.

Via: GizmoChina Source: Max Jambor on X, Digital Chat Station on Weibo

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing