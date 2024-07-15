Hot topics

OnePlus Pad 2 Leaked Price: Samsung Should Be Worried

We've already known that OnePlus will unveil a new slate of products at an event tomorrow including the successor to the OnePlus Pad, the Pad 2. While the Android tablet has been featured in leaks before, its price remains a mystery. A new report has surfaced shedding light on the retail pricing of the device ahead of the launch.

Frequent leaker Yogesh Brar shared images of the purported retail box of OnePlus Pad 2 that showcases the tablet's design along with the literal sticker price in India which likely dictate the global price.

How much the OnePlus Pad 2 could cost outside China

Accordingly, the OnePlus Pad 2 is listed for Rs. 47,999 ($575) a pop which is labeled as the “maximum” price. However, Brar noted that it will be offered at a lower introductory price for Rs. 45,999 ($550) at launch, but it's unknown what is the memory configuration for this cost.

While this highlight the pricing of the tablet in the country, it also hints how much it could debut in other markets, including in the USA. For reference, the OnePlus Pad current retails for $480. To that end, the 2nd gen OnePlus Pad will a command a higher price than its predecessor.

The higher charge is likely the result of a few hardware upgrades in the Pad 2. It is known that it is sharing most features and specs with the OnePlus Pad Pro, which is the Chinese variant of the Pad 2.

OnePlus Pad 2 in green
However, the tablet sports the same design as the predecessor. / © Weibo/u/digitalchatstation

Technically, the Pad 2 features a larger 12.1-inch IPS LCD touchscreen in 3K resolution with 144 Hz refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. The upcoming tablet will also be the first Android tablet to be fitted with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset outside China. Meanwhile, it should retain the 9,510 mAh battery, 67 watts charging, and cameras helmed by a 13 MP main and 8 MP selfie.

Despite the price hike, the OnePlus Pad 2 still appears a worthy alternative to the Galaxy Tab S9. The latter currently starts for $800, but adds a water resistance and offers an AMOLED display.

Pricing for both the new official OnePlus Smart Keyboard and Stylo accessories that will be offered with the OnePlus Pad 2 are revealed as well, which cost Rs. 11,999 ($143) and Rs. 4,999 ($60), respectively.

The company will also unveil the OnePlus Nord 4, Nord Buds Pro 3, and OnePlus Watch 2R, the cheaper version of OnePlus Watch 2 (review) in addition to the tablet. Likewise, are you planning on picking up the Pad 2 once it becomes available?

Source: Yogesh Brar on X

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

