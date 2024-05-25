Hot topics

OnePlus Open 2 Foldable Might Be More Impressive Than the Original

nextpit OnePlus Open Standing
It appears that OnePlus will delay the launch of the Open successor, with rumors suggesting a 2025 timetable. Now, we're getting a fresh report supporting this chatter and even hinting at a notable key feature in the OnePlus Open 2 that could excite fans.

According to reliable and prolific tipster Digital Chat Station, OnePlus plans to launch the Open 2 in the first quarter of 2025. This is inline with the previous forecast we saw earlier this month. However, the source notes that the launch window is still tentative and could be stretched further.

Likewise, the leaker is also spilling out some noteworthy features about OnePlus' next-gen foldable, which is expected to be a rebadge version of the Oppo Find N5. It claims that the delay would allow the Chinese brand to fit in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset rather than settling with the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

OnePlus Open main display in detail
OnePlus Open's main display offers a wider view of the content with muted crease, and it's colorful and bright, too. / © nextpit

As far as we know, the upcoming silicon is seen to bring promising performance gain both in processing and graphics coming from its predecessor. So, that's even a more sizeable jump from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that powers the OnePlus Open (review).

OnePlus Open could make the crease invisible

More importantly, it was described the OnePlus Open 2 will feature an upgraded main flexible screen that should come with “near ultra-flat” panel. This means the amount of screen crease could be further reduced in the next OnePlus foldable. But knowing that OnePlus Open already sports an impressive display, any improvement in the crease is surely a feat to look forward to.

Elsewhere, Digital Chat Station adds that the new display will be paired with an “upgraded” hinge that is lighter than before. Plus, it says the periscope camera will be retained in the Open 2, while it's unclear if there will be other enhancements for other cameras.

What changes would you like to see in the OnePlus Open 2? Would you wish to see a bigger battery capacity for longer battery life? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.

Source: Digital Chat Station on X

