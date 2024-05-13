The OnePlus Open (review) is touted as one of the most interesting foldable phones when launched last year. It's expected that the company would continue to ride on the success of the device by introducing the Open 2. However, it seems that we might be waiting a little longer before the successor could hit the scene.

Delayed OnePlus Open 2 launch date

A fresh chatter on X is now speculating that the OnePlus Open 2 won't be happening this year. Accordingly, the reason is due to the Oppo Find N5 missing this year's launch. And as we all know, the Open 2 will likely be a rebranded version of the Oppo foldable which was true with the first Open being a clone of the Find N3.

In a reply to the post, leaker Chun Bai gives credence to this and suggests that the Open 2 will be delayed until 2025, although there is no specific launch date yet. The accounted added that the new timing would leave OnePlus fitting the Open 2 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that is the successor to the chipset in the current Open.

The camera module on the back uses a large part of the cover and is easily reachable with the hands. / © nextpit

The delay could also bring more meaningful upgrades into the handset, even making it a worthy successor. Perhaps we would see an improved foldable build with an even thinner depth alongside more capable cameras and a newer chipset among the changes.

If to materialize, this will leave a fewer butterfly foldable options in 2024 than in 2023, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel Fold 2 among those anticipated to break cover.

Apart from the OnePlus Open 2, OnePlus was also rumored to enter the clamshell foldable segment. Not much else is known about the OnePlus Flip device, but it is seen as a rebadge version of the Oppo Find N5 Flip and could feature triple cameras including a telephoto snapper not found in Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip.

Do you think that it would not be necessary for a yearly refresh for foldable phones? Which features do you wish to see added in the OnePlus Open 2? Let us know in the comment section.