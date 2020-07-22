OnePlus Nord review: everything is forgiven

A drop in price and all is forgiven? Well yes. The OnePlus Nord launched Tuesday, July 21, from €399 is supposed to mark a new beginning, #newbeginnings. OnePlus is trying to reconcile with its early fans, a little overwhelmed by the race for premium and the price break started with the OnePlus 8/Pro. Everything, from the teasing through to the quality-to-price ratio of the OnePlus Nord exudes apology. And, after having been able to take the phone in hand and then test it, I must admit that all is well and truly forgiven.

The OnePlus Nord has left me with good first impressions for...

Its sublime 90 Hz AMOLED screen

The OnePlus Nord has a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. An option that is no longer very rare at less than €500, the price bracket of the most expensive OnePlus Nord. But it is still quite exceptional in the range of less than €400.

The screen of the OnePlus Nord is very beautiful, despite the double pill-shaped punch. / © NextPit

At this price, and on smartphones released in 2020, only Realme models offer such a refresh rate. The OnePlus' AMOLED panel is really beautiful and bright at first glance. But note the absence of curved edges and the presence of a pill-shaped hole punch placed at the top left. The bezels are still very thin, but the OnePlus Nord has a slightly more noticeable chin.

The double pill-shaped hole at the top left of the OnePlus Nord 90 Hz AMOLED screen (the screen protector makes it less discreet than it really is). / © NextPit

As always on OnePlus, the screen is very bright and allows good readability in all lighting conditions, even in broad daylight. The slab calibration and colorimetry are handled very well, although I noticed that the default display setting tended towards cooler tones.

For the rest, the fluidity of the display is really pleasant and the touch screen is very responsive. Add to that the usual fluidity of OxygenOS, its animations, and its excellent haptic feedback, and the first contact with the OnePlus Nord can only be positive.

Its quadruple photo module (almost) worthy of a flagship

OnePlus' desire to make as few concessions as possible is best illustrated by the camera. We find, for the first time on a smartphone of the brand, a dual selfie camera. To the main wide-angle sensor, not a depth sensor, but an ultra-wide-angle 8MP lens with an FOV of 105 ° is added.

Enough to do group selfies with all the friends that I don't have (yet) here in Berlin, but which even allows you to vary the angles of view solo. Especially since the front camera is quite precise and offers a good level of detail.

The OnePlus Nord's dual selfie camera is very versatile. / © NextPit

But it is especially the rear photo module that is interesting. OnePlus prides itself on having carried a quadruple-camera worthy of a flagship. And for once, I must say that it is only an element of language. OnePlus plays on words. Indeed, we find the same main sensor Sony IMX586 of 48MP as on the OnePlus 8. But the comparison stops there.

The OnePlus Nord has almost the same photo module as the OnePlus 8. / © NextPit

The main 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 lens is nothing fancy, but it does the job very well. Especially since OnePlus has imported its progress on software processing and optical stabilization made on the OnePlus 8/Pro on the OnePlus Nord.

By day we, therefore, find ourselves with beautiful shots, which have sharpness and a wide dynamic range as it should be. With HDR enabled, the colors are a bit too saturated. It doesn't bother me, but I know a lot of photophiles who prefer a more "natural" look.

The OnePlus Nord's HDR saturates the colors for eye-catching rendering. / © NextPit

There is also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119 ° FOV (compared to 16MP on the OnePlus 8). The latter has the merit of offering a consistent rendering in terms of colorimetry compared to the wide-angle sensor. But we immediately lose sharpness. The effect of distortion at the edges of the image is more or less well limited by the software processing.

The zoom does not benefit from a dedicated telephoto lens, so you have to be satisfied with the native x2 magnification of the wide-angle sensor, then a digital zoom up to x10. Once exceeded x2, we lose a lot in the level of detail. The pictures have a lot of digital noise.

I found the performance of the Realme X3 SuperZoom more interesting in terms of zoom. But this smartphone has a dedicated periscope telephoto lens, unlike the OnePlus Nord. Note also that the photos below were taken at the end of the day, as the sun was setting.

But look how dynamic range takes its grade as soon as you zoom. The trees are almost completely drowned in the shadows.

The zoom of the OnePlus Nord is clearly not its strong point. / © NextPit

OnePlus has also equipped its OnePlus Nord with a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. These last two are quite anecdotal for my personal use, I must admit. And their concrete utility is rarely demonstrated in practice as explained in the article below.

We are also entitled to a 48MP mode, which allows you to take photos in full format without going through pixel binning (four pixels in one). This makes it possible to display more details that are visible when the image is enlarged (as below) but everything remains totally dependent on good lighting conditions.

The 48MP mode of the OnePlus Nord only works with the wide-angle x1. The subjects of the photos have been enlarged to illustrate the difference in level of detail. / © NextPit

Finally, it's a shame not to have integrated a dedicated telephoto lens which, on the OnePlus of 2020, remains reserved for the OnePlus 8 Pro. Despite this, the OnePlus Nord's camera allows enough versatility for consumer use. But we cannot say that this is a photo experience worthy of a flagship.

In any case, at €399, I don't see a cheaper smartphone or at the same price that offers superior performance, apart from the Google Pixel 3a but which does not have much more to offer, unlike the OnePlus Nord.

The power of the Snapdragon 765G

"Release the dragon", shouts OnePlus in its press release. Let’s calm down anyway. As premium as Qualcomm wants to present it, the Snapdragon 765G does not behave, according to our tests on other models, like a truly high-end processor.

This premium mid-range side alone sums up the philosophy of the OnePlus Nord. Offer as much as possible with limited means. During my first gaming sessions, the OnePlus Nord behaved quite efficiently. I was able to run my fairly resource-intensive games like Call of Duty Mobile with the graphics in high.

OnePlus Nord benchmark comparison: LG Velvet (765G) Motorola Moto Edge (765G) OnePlus Nord (765G) 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme ES 3.1 3001 3023 3219 3D Mark Sling Shot Vulkan 2787 2800 3002 3D Mark Sling Shot ES 3.0 3984 4313 4425 Geekbench 5 (Simple / Multi) 536 / 1852 587 / 1849 605 / 1936 Mémoire PassMark 20276 20770 21799 Disque PassMark 66528 66899 64489

We obviously find the gaming mode of OnePlus as well as the Fnatic mode (a gaming mode +), supposed to boost performance. As these benchmarks show, the OnePlus Nord does slightly better than its competitors equipped with the same SoC (it also has more RAM).

The experience is really fluid and OnePlus seems to have optimized its chip well. On the other hand, do not expect to run Fortnite in 60 Fps. I also noticed some overheating of the smartphone when I pushed it at full throttle.

On Sky: Children of the Light, for example, a beautiful game that makes most mid-range smartphones scream in pain, and even my Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, runs quite smoothly but I felt the Nord starting to melt in my hands once past the hour of play.

Here again, we are looking at high-end performance, but a smartphone equipped with a Snapdragon 865 will obviously do better, for a much higher price on the other hand. Compromise, as ever, is needed.

OxygenOS, home sweet home

After several weeks spent evolving under the Android Stock and RealmeUI versions (which have their qualities), what a joy to go back to OxygenOS. The OnePlus interface version 10.5 is the best in my opinion by far.

So, of course, I am totally lacking in objectivity on this point. But if you are used to smartphones from a particular manufacturer, you know as well as I how it feels to be in familiar territory.

The OnePlus Nord comes with the June security patch, and the manufacturer guarantees two years of software updates and three years of security updates. Being able to benefit from the OnePlus user interface on an affordable 2020 model is very good.

OOxygenOS is still my favorite Android overlay, so smooth and clean. / © NextPit

We find the usual fluidity of this very sober and refined overlay. And the number of customizations of the interface, icons, and animations gives the impression of a tailor-made user experience.

It should be noted, however, that for once, OnePlus has pre-installed default Google apps like Duo, Messages, and Phone, rather than its own email clients. I don't know if this can really be considered bloatware, as I use it on every Android smartphone I test anyway.