OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Announced: Not For Everyone

Oppo subsidiary OnePlus presented its next mid-range smartphone for the global market with the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G . The 5G-capable device wants to attract young customers with an affordable price of 329 Euros (~$350) and a 108 MP main camera, but it may have a limited release in some markets. Let's take a second look at the new Nord phone.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G official

As announced in advance, OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G globally. It is not officially expected in the US market but even in Europe some countries may not see the new mid-ranger on the shelves, like in Germany. However, neighboring countries like France, Spain, and Austria already offer the mid-range smartphone in pre-sale for 329 Euros.

In return, the Chinese company offers capable technical specs, such as a 6.72-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 px (FHD+) at 391 PPI and a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. The maximum brightness of the sRGB and P3 LCD panel is 680 nits according to the spec sheet.

The 165.5 x 76 x 8.3 mm large and 195 g heavy Nord CE 3 Lite has a Snapdragon 695 including an Adreno 619 GPU installed, which also offers 5G support. In addition, there is 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of internal and microSD expandable UFS 2.2 storage. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and can be charged quickly (30 min.) with the included 67-W SuperVooc power supply.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite supports virtual RAM for up to 16 GB / © OnePlus

2 MP macro camera included

A real highlight should be the triple camera on the back, which of course offers the obligatory 2-MP macro camera, just kidding... No, we're talking about the 108 MP main camera as the highlight, which uses an S5KHM6SX03 image sensor from Samsung and the EIS-supported (electronic image stabilization) lens comes to a maximum aperture of f/1.7. Last but not least, there is another 2 MP camera for the depth data for a nice bokeh effect. The punch-hole selfie camera at the top center offers a resolution of 16 MP.

It would also be worth mentioning that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which is available in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray, offers a USB Type-C in the 2.0 standard and is "still" equipped with an analog audio jack. The mid-range smartphone also has built-in stereo speakers. The dual-SIM slot, on the other hand, can only accommodate two SIMs or one SIM and a microSD card.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is available in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray / © OnePlus | edit by NextPit

Available worldwide: The OnePlus 11 reviewed by NextPit

What do you think about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G? Is it worth considering? Write us your opinion in the comments. If you order in advance, you get the OnePlus Nord Buds for free!