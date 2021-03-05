OnePlus Nord 2: Everything you want to know

While we know that the launch of the new OnePlus 9 series is just around the corner, here I am to tell you about another OnePlus product that is in the reckoning. As made evident from the title of this article, we are talking about the successor to last year's OnePlus Nord. And this time, it will be called the OnePlus Nord 2. This article will keep track of everything we hear about the OnePus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2: What we know so far

The name. It is likely to be called the OnePlus Nord 2

Release likely in the second quarter of 2021

Likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

You heard that right. If we are to believe the good folks at Android Central, chances are high that OnePlus - for the first time on a mid-range handset - will opt for a MediaTek chipset with the OnePlus Nord 2. The processor of choice for the OnePlus Nord 2 as per the report is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 about which we had talked not too long ago.

This a fairly new SoC that was only announced in January 2021. Built using the 6nm process, the Dimensity 1200 clocks at up to 3GHz, comes with the Mali-G77 GPU, and supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless standards in addition to offering dual-5G support.

The Dimensity 1200 is quite a powerful chipset / © MediaTek

If this switch to MediaTek actually takes place, it would be a great achievement for MediaTek, but of course we don't want to forget that this is just a rumor for now, which is currently not confirmed by MediaTek or OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord 2 launch date?

Apart from these tidbits, honestly, there is very little info about a possible launch date. That being said, chances are high the OnePlus Nord 2 could see officialdom by July 2021 - exactly one year since its launch of its predecessor in July 2020.