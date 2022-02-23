Get a free OnePlus 9 5g with this T-Mobile plan

T-Mobile is currently offering a deal on the OnePlus 9 5G phone. The flagship model from OnePlus is free for subscribers to their Magenta MAX plan. Here you can find all the perks and benefits for the MAX plan to decide if this deal is actually good for you.

While both AT&T and Verizon shifted to 36-month installments plans, T-Mobile is (currently, at least) still on 24-month subscriptions. At first, its discounts on phones look worse than the rivals, but in total, you may end up paying less by going with the magenta brand.

Get the OnePlus 9 for free from T-Mobile

T-Mobile's deal on the OnePlus 9 is valid for new lines on their Magenta MAX plan. The phone is available with 128 GB of total storage and two colors: Astral Black and Winter Mist (purple). The MSRP for the phone is $730, but the deal slashes the $30.42 monthly installments to $0.

If you are looking for cheaper plans, the carrier is offering the previous generation model from OnePlus for free for new lines on other plans. In that case, the OnePlus 8 5G usually sells for $599.99, saving 24 $25 monthly payments.

To benefit from this deal, you will have to get a new line in your Unlimited Plan, but be careful since the 5G Start plan only gives you a $600 discount. Let us take a quick look at the numbers to see how you can benefit the most from this deal and what you can expect to pay per month and in total.

OnePlus 9 T-Mobile deal pricing Essentials Magenta Magenta MAX Price $60 $70 $85 Autopay & paperless billing -$5 -$5 -$5 Price of the OnePlus 9/month $4.12 $4.12 $0.00 Monthly sum with the OnePlus 9 $64.12 $74.12 $85.00 Total Price over 24 months* $1,538.88 $1,778.88 $2,040 Total Price without the deal $2,169 $2,409 $2,769 Total discount $630 $630 $729

*Note: The total price does not include the local taxes (except for the Magenta plans) and the one-time activation fee of $35, these are calculated during check-out.

Which plan should I choose?

T-Mobile's plans are often cheaper than AT&T and Verizon's, but it is worth checking on the carrier coverage in your area, especially if you are interested in 5G service. Also worth noting is that the company offers special discounts to military personnel, first responders and people over 55 years old.

T-Mobile's plans comparison Essentials Magenta Magenta MAX Price without taxes $60 $70 $85 5G Access Nationwide 5G Access Data 50 GB premium data

3G access for mobile hotspots

Then lower speeds



100 GB premium data

5 GB hotspot 4G access

Then lower speeds



Unlimited premium data

40 GB hotspot 4G access

Then 3G hotspot access



Entertainment n/a Free Netflix Basic plan with 2+ lines Free Netflix HD plan with 2+ lines Other Benefits International texting



2G data in Mexico & Canada







International texting

International 2G data

5 GB of 4G data in Mexico & Canada

1h free for Gogo Wi-Fi in-flight service





International texting

International 2G data

5 GB of 4G data in Mexico & Canada

Unlimited Gogo Wi-Fi in-flight service







Firstly, all of them come with unlimited calls, texts, and data in the 5G network - Essentials and Magenta plans may reduce connection speeds after running out of "premium data". 4G data, calls, and texts are also available in Mexico and Canada, with varying speeds according to the plan.

T-Mobile also offers some perks on Live Nation venues and special offers using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (Android | iPhone). Finally, you get International texting which allows you to send unlimited texts in over 210 countries worldwide, and the basic spam blocking protection from the company.

Is the OnePlus 9 the right device for you?

Purple fits well with T-Mobile's magenta visual identity / © NextPit

Despite being almost one year old, the OnePlus 9 is still a very capable flagship device. So much so that the new OnePlus 10 - as of publishing time available only in China - brings mostly similar specifications, except for the newer Snapdragon SoC.

The 9th generation didn't bring enough reasons for owners of the OnePlus 8 to upgrade, save for the new camera module, developed in partnership with the Swedish camera experts from Hasselblad, solving one of the main criticisms pointed at the OnePlus phones.

The OnePlus 9 packs a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a FullHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), updated at a smooth 120 Hz. With 1100 nits peak brightness, the screen is good not only for HDR content but also for use outdoors under sunlight.

Under the hood, we find the Snapdragon 888 SoC, the fastest processor used by 2021 Android phones, with enough oomph for daily tasks, 5G access, and the most graphically intensive games.

Conclusion

Whether you choose the OnePlus 9 or opt for the older 8 model, you end up with a really capable Android device, with all the features OxygenOS is known for.

You can check for more T-Mobile deals by clicking on this link*, including models from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and even Google Pixel phones.

So what did you think of this deal? Do you mind signing up for the 36-month plans on AT&T and Verizon or prefer 24-month plans? Let us know in the comments!