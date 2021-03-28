OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro unboxing: How do these fare?

OnePlus is certainly not short on the creativity front each year when it comes to their press releases and offering review units to publications for reviews! The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro did not disappoint, arriving in stylish moon-inspired packaging. During the unboxing, we discovered unique aspects and would like to show off the chic devices including the boxes. Our curiosity piqued, we too, would like to find out whether you have any questions about the handsets!

With the ninth generation of its smartphones (hailing from the original "flagship killers"), OnePlus begun a partnership with Hasselblad. The Swedish company is one of the original members of the camera industry, and they duly provided, among other things, the cameras for the historic moon landing in 1969. As you can see in the unboxing, OnePlus has also taken this achievement to heart in the packaging of the phones.

However, this model is only available to the press. If you were to order one of the new OnePlus smartphones, you will of course only get one of the smartphone boxes that Ezequiel has unboxed for you. This is exactly why we didn't want to deprive you of the unboxing experience, even though Antoine already published his review of the OnePlus 9 Pro at launch.

Any questions about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro?

Although Antoine already formed a pretty watertight opinion about the new OnePlus flagship, we would still like to collect any questions that you might have about the two smartphones in the comments section below this article. After all, you might wonder about things that we, as old hands in the smartphone review business, might have forgotten or did not notice at first glance.

What is that little black pill on the new Hasselblad camera anyway? Feel free to ask these questions and more in the comments! / © NextPit

Is there anything else that you would like to know about concerning the OxygenOS software that powers the OnePlus 9 in the review? How would you like us to review the camera system? I'm happy to address simple questions directly below this article, and it need not be said that I'll direct these questions back to Antoine who is currently using the standard model.

By the way, you can find all information pertaining to the technical specifications of the respective smartphones on our device page for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.