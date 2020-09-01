OnePlus 8T: leaked image indicates even thinner bezels

In the code for the current Android 11 beta, the developers at OnePlus left a helpful hint. This hint is a picture of the alleged OnePlus 8T.

During the routine examination of the recently released Android 11 Developer Preview 4 for the OnePlus 8 the Oxygen Updater blog discovered new features of the software as well as a possible picture of the new OnePlus 8T. The filename "oneplus_8t.webp" indicates that this is indeed the frontal shot of the OnePlus smartphone that will probably be released soon. The found graphic will be displayed in the settings of the smartphone if the system has detected a corresponding device.

This image of a possible OnePlus 8T was discovered by the Oxygen Updater blog in the code for the Android 11 beta. / © OnePlus via Oxygen Updater

The direct comparison, which Leaker Ben Geskin has published on Twitter, shows the similarities or new features compared to the already known OnePlus 8:

OnePlus 8T vs 8



Chin and top bezel size is nicely reduced pic.twitter.com/krB2s6BoeZ — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) August 31, 2020

The forehead and chin are particularly striking: the edges at both ends of the smartphone shrink. The width of the edges left and right have apparently not changed, although the missing reflections point to a flat display on the 8T. The front camera is still integrated into the screen.

OnePlus 8T: references to 8K recordings found in the software

Other photos of the OnePlus 8T were not found in the beta. Thus, we still can't get a good look at the back and the cameras. In the Android 11 beta, however, new hints on the camera's features were discovered.

There is talk of a video recording in 8K. This discovery matches earlier reports that one of the upcoming OnePlus models will have a 64-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus may also have a surprise in store for fans of expandable memory. For example, references to the support of an SD card were also found in the text strings of the operating system.

OnePlus presented the last T-models of its smartphones in November or October, possibly meaning that a hardware refresh can be expected in the coming fall as well. Besides the OnePlus 8T, an 8T Pro could also be shown. Possibly the smartphone presentation could be accompanied by a new smartwatch from OnePlus.

The picture at the top of this article shows the OnePlus 8 Pro.