OnePlus 12 Review: A Phone Truly Worthy of Its Name

The OnePlus 12 makes a striking impression with its robust performance and exceptional camera quality. In the US, it stands as a formidable rival to industry giants like Apple, Google, and Samsung. However, in Europe, OnePlus faces unique challenges, particularly in navigating a ban due to a dispute over Nokia patents, and its close association with Oppo. Setting aside these market intricacies, the OnePlus 12 exemplifies the company's commitment to staying competitive in the smartphone arena, underscoring its roots in a community-driven approach.

Rating

Good Sleek Design and Optimal Build Quality

Colorful and Vibrant Display

Reliable and Consistent Performance

Versatile Camera Module

Superior Photo Experience

All-day Battery Life

50W Wireless Charging Bad Doesn't Break New Ground in Innovation

Bulky Charger Adapter

Close Similarity to Oppo Devices OnePlus 12: All deals

Design I've been frequently testing OnePlus devices lately, and to be honest, I've never been disappointed with their build quality and design choices. A consistent characteristic is their size: OnePlus phones are notably large, reflecting the company's goal to offer expansive screens for content consumption . The device is available in two classic color options: Silky Black and Flowy Emerald. This time, I had the chance to test the black version, and I particularly appreciate that the texture on the back glass cover doesn't easily pick up fingerprints. However, due to its size, I wouldn't use this phone without a protective case. Pros: Sleek design.

Optimal build quality.

Curved screen option.

Alert Slider onboard. Cons: Limited size availability: Only offered in a large size. The texture on the back cover provides a pleasant tactile sensation and doesn't retain fingerprints. / © nextpit Truth be told, I'm not usually a fan of curved displays. However, devices with rounded lines almost always impress me upon review. The viewing experience is immersive, and the touchscreen functionality is smooth from the edge to the center, offering a unique swiping experience. Plus, there's no need to worry about the size of the bezels, as they are practically nonexistent. The front camera sensor is placed at the center of the display, and as we can see here, it almost has no edges. / © nextpit As mentioned, the device is only available in one size: large. With a 6.82-inch display, or 17.32 cm, you should expect some difficulty handling it with one hand, especially when trying to reach the volume buttons. Thankfully, unlocking the device with the in-screen fingerprint reader is virtually flawless and easy. The main camera module on the back immediately draws the eye. It's built into the phone's chassis and integrated with Gorilla Glass 5. I personally like the design of the module. Although OnePlus describes it as a nod to 'luxury watches with a hollow-curved design', to me, it more closely resembles a classic camera lens, complete with aperture and focal length data. I really appreciate this design choice. The camera module is integrated with the chassis and seamlessly connected to the glass on the back. / © nextpit

Display The display of the OnePlus 12 is colorful and vibrant, showcasing the leading features of a premium display in 2024. It offers a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120 Hz, optimizing battery consumption. The QHD image experience is delivered at a crisp 510 pixels per inch, coupled with a peak brightness performance of 4,500 nits . Pros: Colorful and vibrant display: Peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

Variable refresh rate: Ranges from 1 to 120 Hz. Cons: - The display of the OnePlus 12 is vivid and colorful, boasting a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. / © nextpit Trust me, these impressive specifications translate into an exceptional viewing experience. As a typical feature of OLED screens, the OnePlus 12 offers very wide viewing angles. Even at extremely sharp angles, there is a significant retention of quality in terms of color consistency and image clarity. Furthermore, the 6.82-inch display, with its screen-to-body ratio of 93.5%, offers notable benefits for the user experience, whether you're browsing, streaming videos, or gaming. Moreover, at this level of resolution, you get a higher level of detail. OnePlus also doesn't skimp on eye protection features. The phone includes convenient Eye Comfort and Reading Mode shortcuts directly in the quick features tiles, or you can set them to activate automatically in the system settings. Additionally, with a brightness of 4,500 nits, you won't need to worry about using the phone in direct sunlight.

Software and UI Let's dive into the software on the OnePlus 12. This device operates on OxygenOS 14.0, which is based on Android 14, and it was up-to-date with the latest security patch from January 5. Oh, and here's something cool: similar to the OnePlus Open we reviewed last year, the company has really upped their game with their update policy. This means that the OnePlus 12 is set to receive four years of major Android upgrades and five years of security updates . Pros: A solid update policy.

There's barely any unnecessary apps or bloatware. Cons: It's not breaking new ground in terms of innovation. OxygenOS 14.0 is a very clean interface based on Android 14. / © nextpit Besides the solid update policy, the Android 14 got some neat updates that the OnePlus 12 is rocking. Firstly, the Health Connect app centralizes health and fitness data from various devices, allowing easy access and management. The lock screen now offers customization options, including different clock styles and colors. The system also enhances privacy by providing a list of apps that have changed their location data access. Lastly, there are improvements in the system's handling of fonts and languages, allowing for more personalized settings and better accessibility. For a detailed overview of all the features, you can visit our ultimate Android 14 guide. Related: OxygenOS tips to maximize your OnePlus experience When it comes to OxygenOS, this is a software with a clean and fluid experience—there are barely any unnecessary apps or bloatware. The operating system emphasizes individualization, with a variety of themes, icons, and always-on display options, giving more control over their phone's visual appeal. On the other hand, while it's beneficial to have a "clean" software experience, OnePlus is not notably innovative in certain areas. The company has yet to fully embrace AI technology and still heavily relies on Google's solutions for such features. This approach reflects a more cautious stance towards the rapidly evolving AI landscape in the mobile industry. OnePlus provides a range of customizations at the software level that enhance not just the image color, but also the multitasking experience on the phone. / © nextpit

Performance The OnePlus 12 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, keeping pace with the best Android devices on the market today. It pairs this with options of 12/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 internal storage variants, showcasing significant performance potential . To further optimize this, OnePlus has introduced its own proprietary platform, the Trinity Engine. According to the company, this platform is designed to ensure a consistent and smooth experience, whether it's for heavy-duty tasks, multitasking, or sustained long-term usage. This approach is similar to the 'Qualcomm Snapdragon for Galaxy' strategy that Samsung employed in its recently released Galaxy S24 series. Pros: Reliable and consistent performance.

4 years of major Android upgrades and 5 years of security updates. Cons: - The OnePlus 12 features a USB-C 3.2 standard for faster file transfer compared to older USB versions. / © nextpit For the purpose of this review, I am comparing the OnePlus 12 benchmarks with those of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a device we recently had hands-on experience with. Additionally, I am including the Apple iPhone 15 (review) and the Google Pixel 8 Pro (review) in the comparison because they fall within the same price range. Apart from the Ultra, I believe the other two devices should still be considered direct competitors to the OnePlus 12 in terms of performance. Having analyzed the benchmark results of these four devices, we can conclude that the OnePlus 12 shows strong performance, especially in graphical benchmarks, where it often leads or competes closely with top-tier smartphones. It outperforms the Pixel 8 Pro in all tests and competes well with the iPhone 15, although it falls behind in CPU performance. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, with its specialized Snapdragon chip, appears to be the strongest competitor, outperforming the OnePlus 12 in both benchmarks. OnePlus 12

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy) Apple iPhone 15

(A16 Bionic) Pixel 8 Pro

(Tensor G3) OnePlus 11

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 5,049

5,049 Worst loop: 2,764 Best loop: 5,160

5,160 Worst loop: 3,013 Best loop: 3,171

3,171 Worst loop: 2,378 Best loop: 2,311

2,311 Worst loop: 1,219 Best loop: 3,707

3,707 Worst loop: 1,268 Geekbench 6 Single: 1,161

1,161 Multi: 4,815 Single: 2,252

2,252 Multi: 7,107 Single: 2,651

2,651 Multi: 6,698 Single: 1,756

1,756 Multi: 3,630 Single: 1,559

1,559 Multi: 5,273 When compared directly to its predecessor, the OnePlus 11 (review), there's a clear generational leap in performance. The OnePlus 12 shows improved graphical performance and processing power, indicating that the upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has provided tangible benefits in both graphics and CPU tasks. According to the manufacturer, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with an "advanced Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System." This system is specifically designed to maintain a cool temperature for the phone during intensive use. It features a dual vapor chamber design, which effectively dissipates heat, particularly from essential parts like the processor. OnePlus claims that their innovative cooling system in the OnePlus 12 significantly enhances heat dispersion, reducing the temperature of key components by up to 7°C. In my time using the phone, it rarely got hot, except when I was doing some really heavy testing. This makes me think that OnePlus did a great job with their cooling tech in the phone. The OnePlus 12 displays strong performance, even when compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which demonstrated a 58.4% stability in our benchmark test. / © nextpit That said, in everyday use, the OnePlus 12 turned out to be an excellent companion. During approximately 60-minute gaming sessions of Diablo Immortal, I didn't encounter any issues with frames per second—however, it's worth noting that this is not the most graphically advanced game available for Android. Multitasking is exceptionally smooth, and even the camera's image post-processing is quite speedy. Again, this level of performance should not come as a surprise, given the hardware choices for this device. One more thing I want to mention is how OnePlus still listens to its community. After spending a few years in the smartphone market, it's pretty cool to see features like an Infrared Remote Control built into a phone. To me, this is a clear nod to what the community wants. The OnePlus IR control is capable of communicating with 15 types of electronic devices, including air conditioners, lights, cameras, heaters, and robotic vacuum cleaners. Isn't that neat?

Camera The OnePlus 12's camera setup really shows how much OnePlus values photography. It's got a three-lens system: a 50 MP main camera (Sony LYT-808), a 48 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64 MP telephoto camera that can zoom in 3 times without losing quality. Plus, there's an impressive—however not really reliable—120x digital zoom. For selfies, there's a sharp 32 MP camera on the front . This is a true versatile camera module, offering photos that look very true to life in all kinds of situations. Pros: Versatile camera module.

Superior photo experience.

Delivers photos that look very true to life.

The 6x zoom within the sensor is dependable. Cons: The 120X Ultra Res zoom feature doesn't quite meet expectations. The main camera module of the OnePlus 12 resembles a classic camera lens with its aperture and focal length details. / © nextpit Although the main camera of the OnePlus 12 differs from that of the OnePlus Open (Sony LYTIA-T808), their ultrawide and telephoto cameras are the same, as is the main front camera. I mention this because, much like the photo experience with the OnePlus Open, the OnePlus 12 also left a positive impression on me. The OnePlus 12's main camera delivers clearer and brighter photos that look very true to life. For that, OnePlus teams up with Hasselblad once again on the new flagship. Hasselblad's influence is clear in the natural and accurate color representation, particularly in the portrait mode. For those who like to tweak their shots, the device comes with a Master Mode—which is an improved Pro Mode for fine-tuning images. I didn't go too deep into this for the review, but it's a great feature for those who love photography. Without further ado, let's explore what the OnePlus 12 camera setup can do. Daylight In daylight, the main camera nailed almost every photo—even in terrible weather as the winter in Berlin. The pictures come out lively yet realistic. The camera handles different lighting brilliantly, keeping details in both bright and dark spots. The 64MP telephoto camera is a standout, boasting a big 1/2-inch sensor. It offers 6x in-sensor zoom and an (un)impressive 120x Ultra Res Zoom. I already said that in another review, but I'm a fan of the 2x zoom. However, the 3x and 6x zooms are even nicer on this phone. The camera smoothly shifts from a wide shot to a 6x zoom without losing too much quality. But, the Ultra Res Zoom is best used between 10x to 30x; beyond that, it's less effective. Daylight | Telephoto camera 3x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Telephoto camera 3x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Telephoto camera 3x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Ultra-wide camera 0,6x © nextpit Daylight | Main camera 1x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Main camera 2x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Telephoto camera 3x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Telephoto camera 6x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Ultra-wide camera 0,6x © nextpit Daylight | Main camera 1x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Main camera 2x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Telephoto camera 3x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Telephoto camera 6x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Telephoto camera 25x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Main Camera Portrait Mode 1x © nextpit Daylight | Main Camera Portrait Mode 2x © nextpit Night shots The night shots are consistently good. The lens captures light effectively, avoiding overexposed images. I had a similar impression with the OnePlus Open. Even though the OnePlus 12 has a relatively different main lens, my impression remains unchanged. Night shots | Telephoto camera 6x zoom © nextpit Night shots | Telephoto camera 6x zoom © nextpit Night shots | Telephoto camera 6x zoom © nextpit Night shots | Telephoto camera 3x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Ultra-wide camera 0,6x © nextpit Night shots | Main camera 1x zoom © nextpit Night shots | Main camera 1x zoom © nextpit Daylight | Ultra-wide camera 0,6x © nextpit Night shots | Main camera 2x zoom © nextpit Night shots | Telephoto camera 6x zoom © nextpit Night shots | Telephoto camera 6x zoom © nextpit Night shots | Telephoto camera 6x zoom © nextpit Night shots | Main camera 1x zoom © nextpit Night shots | Main camera 1x zoom © nextpit Night shots | Main camera 2x zoom © nextpit Night shots | Telephoto camera 3x zoom © nextpit Selfies When it comes to the selfie camera, the OnePlus 12 delivers bright and colorful images, especially in low light. However, while I really enjoyed using the portrait mode, I still feel that it overdoes the edges of the object in focus. But this might just be me being picky. Daylight | Selfie camera © nextpit Daylight | Selfie camera Portrait Mode © nextpit Daylight | Selfie camera Portrait Mode © nextpit Daylight | Selfie camera © nextpit Daylight | Selfie camera © nextpit Daylight | Selfie camera Portrait Mode © nextpit Night shot | Selfie camera © nextpit Night shot | Selfie camera © nextpit

Battery and Charging The OnePlus comes equipped with a 5,400 mAh battery, which is an increase of 400 mAh over its predecessor. Additionally, while the company has retained the 80W wired charging capability, it has introduced a 50W wireless charging option to the series in 2024. This upgrade, absent in last year's model, suggests that the company is responsive to community feedback and evolving consumer needs . Pros: All-day battery life.

50W wireless charging. Cons: Bulky charger adapter. The hefty charger adapter is the trade-off for the 80W wired charging capability. / © nextpit I must be honest with you, I haven't had the chance to use the OnePlus 12 in a typical day-to-day routine. My review process involved running benchmarks, extensive camera usage, and longer gaming sessions—activities not usually part of my regular 24-hour day. Despite this, I'm fairly confident that most users will easily achieve all-day battery life with this phone. Even on my most intensive testing days, involving over an hour of camera use, gaming, and benchmarking, the phone reliably lasted the entire day. The battle of the fast chargers: UltraDart vs. SuperVOOC vs. HyperCharge and more In the US, the wired quick charging feature reaches up to 80W, while in Europe it goes up to 100W—as shown in the image. / © nextpit The 80W wired charging is truly impressive, rapidly charging the phone to 50% in just 15 minutes. Plus, for those who'd rather not carry the bulky charger, there's a convenient 50W wireless charging option—a dream come true! Lastly, in the PCMark Work 3.0 Battery Life test, with the display set to 247 nits of brightness and flight mode enabled, the OnePlus 12 ran for 19 hours and 25 minutes, with 20 percent battery remaining, which is quite impressive. The OnePlus 12 delivered impressive battery life results in the PCMark Battery benchmark, lasting more than 19 hours before reaching the 20% charging percentage. / © nextpit The OnePlus 12 features a USB 3.2 port, which means it can transfer files faster than older USB versions. This port also allows you to connect the phone to a desktop PC for use with a larger screen.

OnePlus 12 technical specifications Table of specifications Product OnePlus 12 Image Display 6.82-inch | 120Hz ProXDR display with LTPO

3,168 x 1,440 pixels at 510 ppi

1-120 Hz refresh rate

1,600 nits (Typical); 4,500 nits (Peak) SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12/16 GB LPDDR5X Memory 256/512 GB UFS 4.0 OS OxygenOS based on Android 14 Camera Main: 50 MP | f/1.6 | 23 mm

Ultra-Wide: 48 MP | f/2.2 | 14 mm

Telephoto: 64 MP | f/2.6 | 70 mm | 3x optical zoom | 6x in-sensor zoom | Ultra Res (digital) Zoom up to 120x Front-camera 32 MP

f/2.4 aperture

21 mm equivalent focal length Battery 5,400 mAh

80W wired charging (US) (SuperVOOC)

100W wired charging (EU) (SuperVOOC)

50W wireless charging (AirVOOC) Connectivity Dual nano-SIM slot I eSIM support

LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Dimensions and weight 164.3 x 75.8 mm x 9.15 mm, 220 g