No More Guessing: OnePlus 12 Design and Global Launch Revealed

After numerous leaks and speculations, OnePlus is officially kicking off its marketing campaign to promote the OnePlus 12 ahead of the local and global launches next month and in January 2024, respectively. The final design and colors of the device have also been revealed that confirms new finishes and a new white colorway.

On its home turf, OnePlus sets the official launch date and time for the OnePlus 12, which is on December 5th at 2:30 PM local time. This contrasts to the previous report that it will be held on December 4th or the same time for the 10th year anniversary of the company. A pop-up event will be followed giving fans the opportunity to purchase the OnePlus 12, though the availability seems to happen on December 9.

OnePlus 12 official images

Along with the announcement for the event, a series of videos and images have also been shared. Mainly, the OnePlus 12 will be available in new white, black with sand textured, and green in marble. Both the white and green options appear to be glass, which might hint of a wireless charging feature. It's unclear what is the black variant will be made of though.

OnePlus 12 in white and green marble colors / © OnePlus

In addition, the rear is still a familiar affair with the circular camera island that houses four cutouts for the snappers, including a new periscope camera on one of the bottom holes and two other shooters on the upper portion. Notably, the fourth hole has a couple of two sensors. And while visibly unchanged, OnePlus touts it has incorporated transparent glass on the ring and watch-inspired design like a textured and fixed dial.

OnePlus 12 international release

Outside China, OnePlus is holding giveaways in a few countries like the UK and India. Interestingly, it denotes on the support page that this will run from November 27 to January 23. Meanwhile, the following day after the promo stated that the OnePlus 12 is going to be official, meaning the global launch for the flagship should be on January 24.

Regarding other specs of the OnePlus 12, it is confirmed that the device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and paired with up to 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB storage configuration, at least in China. Additionally, it is sporting a new OLED screen with 2K resolution and maximum brightness of 2,600 nits.

There is no word yet if how much the OnePlus 12 costs. But the recent developments indicate there might be no price movements.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Open

Are you looking to buy the OnePlus 12 next year? Feel free to share with us your plans in the comments.