No shame: OnePlus 11 Pro could be a rebranded Oppo flagship

Aside from failing the bend test, OnePlus may have acknowledged the fact that the OnePlus 10 Pro didn't make a solid impression to fans when the flagship device was launched earlier this year. A fresh report from China cites that OnePlus may reclaim its lost reputation by surprisingly depending on Oppo's expertise for next year's OnePlus 11 Pro.

TL;DR

OnePlus 11 Pro to be a rebranded Oppo Find X6 Pro based on a report

Two devices could share the same camera and design

OnePlus will launch its next flagship in early 2023

OnePlus is copying Oppo's homework in 2023

While OnePlus has just recently unveiled the OnePlus 10T 5G, a Weibo post is now claiming that OnePlus is already copying working on its next flagship phone, which could arrive with more premium specifications than anticipated. According to the details provided, the OnePlus 11 Pro will be a direct rebadged of Oppo's unannounced Find X6 Pro+ rather than having minor touches and differences in features between the two devices.

For uninitiated, the OnePlus 10 Pro and Find X5 Pro share most of the specs even on the Android 13 software elements. Only that the former gets a substantial downgraded triple camera setup compared to Oppo's flagship coming with the top-of-the-line main sensor and more capable telephoto snapper. In addition to the module, a striking difference in the rear design of each phone is also present.

On the bright side, it is still possible that OnePlus will try to separate the identity of OnePlus 11 Pro away from the Find X6 Pro+ in one way or another. The smaller company could infuse some of its Never Settle branding and possibly fix the inferior structural build of the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T that makes both devices prone to cracking.

Other notable information is still unknown. But the two are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2023. Both could also sport with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in order to rival the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which is rumored to feature a monster 200MP camera.

What are your thoughts on OnePlus 11 Pro having the same specs as the Find X6 Pro? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.