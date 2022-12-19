OnePlus 11 release date revealed: Here is everything we can expect

OnePlus is apparently ready to reveal the OnePlus 11 (5G). After teasing the upcoming Android flagship last week, the company has now set sight for the global launch date—and which might not be too far. NextPit tells you when to see the OnePlus 11 alongside details about its specs, pricing, release date, and design.

The OnePlus 11 is expected to follow in the footsteps of the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of the timing. The latter arrived first in China this January, followed by a global unveiling two months after. That gap is looking to be reduced in 2023.

When will the OnePlus 11 5G be released?

The OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will be held in New Delhi, India on February 7, 2023. It will be a month earlier compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro's schedule. At the same time, the OnePlus 11 is joined by a slate of OnePlus devices like the rumored OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with spatial audio.

Apart from the date, OnePlus has not disclosed other worthy details including the device's exact release date. However, that shouldn't take a while given the company's strategy. The Cloud 11-bearing event title suggests that OnePlus should bring improvements both in software and hardware, though we're eager to see what it could mean through the actual products.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 Pro Get the OnePlus 10 Pro at its best price yet. To device database

What to expect from the OnePlus 11: specs, price, features, etc.

OnePlus is introducing back the Hasselblad optics that were ditched from the OnePlus 10T—at least this is what we saw in the teaser clip leaked two days ago. OnePlus could also power the OnePlus 11 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 5000 mAh battery, and offer support for VOOC fast charging. Besides the obvious specs, it is tipped the device could benefit from the upgraded 50MP main camera and secondary snappers.