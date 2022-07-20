OnePlus 10T has just had its release date confirmed

OnePlus' new 2022 flagship will be announced at an event in New York in early August. In an announcement in the OnePlus community, Pete Lau also confirmed some of the hardware and software specifications of the OnePlus 10T.

TL;DR

OnePlus will hold the OnePlus 10T 5G launch event on August 3.

In addition to the announcement of the new flagship, we will also have the official launch of OxygenOS 13.

The OnePlus 10T will be packed with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1—which comes as no surprise!

The OnePlus 10T will be announced at an event in New York on August 3 / © OnePlus

As usual, the OnePlus 10T is the performance upgrade of the company's first flagship of the year—in this case, the OnePlus 10 Pro, since we missed the announcement of the OnePlus 10 in 2022. This means that, among other things, the device will hit the market powered by Qualcomm's latest SoC, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. However, it has also been confirmed that the device will leave the factory running an outdated version of the OxygenOS (12) software.

According to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, the August 3 event will also feature the launch of the latest version of OxygenOS, but this will arrive first on the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the OnePlus 10T only later this year. Among the new features we can expect to see in OxygenOS 13 we have "a number of improvements in gaming, connectivity, and customization."

The OnePlus 10T will be launched at Gotham Hall in New York City on August 3. And since this is a special event, given that OnePlus went two years without holding in-person events, the company decided to offer tickets to fans interested in attending the launch event. You can purchase tickets on the official OnePlus website. Note: Those that purchase tickets to attend will also get OnePlus Nord buds and other OnePlus swag.

How to watch the OnePlus 10T 5G global launch

As always, OnePlus offers a live stream of the launch event from the official website or via the YouTube channel. The event can be followed online starting at 10AM (ET) on August 3.

10AM Eastern Standard Time (ET)

3PM British Summer Time (BST)

4PM Central European Summer Time (CEST)

7:30PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

10PM Hong Kong time (HKT)

And that's all for today! Stay tuned here on NextPit and check out all the news about the OnePlus 10T launch.

Now tell me, are you excited for the announcement of OnePlus' new flagship of the year?