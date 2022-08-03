OnePlus 10T review: High performance phone that pushes the limits

OnePlus had to make compromises in order to launch the OnePlus 10T 5G. While on the one hand, this smartphone is packed with the latest generation Qualcomm processor and offers a full charge in less than 20 minutes, there is still the rather basic camera module and the removal of the iconic Alert Slider to grapple with. According to OnePlus, this is the high-performance flagship for the second half of the year. Keep reading this review to find out what really drives this smartphone.

Good High performance led by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

100% battery life in less than 20 minutes

Quality 120Hz AMOLED display

3 Android updates and 4 years of security updates

Competitive price Bad No IP certification

No Alert Slider

Limited camera module performance

No Hasselblad branding

Sober and elegant design, but no Alert Slider The OnePlus 10T is undoubtedly a smartphone with a standard yet elegant design, offering a great grip that makes it really easy to handle with one hand. The Jade Green color variant uses Gorilla Glass 5 to encase it with film applied over the glass to provide a feeling that the back is made of ceramic. What I liked: Sleek and sober design.

Great grip and easy one-handed use.

Solid build quality and materials. What I disliked: No Alert Slider.

No IP certification. The Moonstone Black model imitates the visual texture of a rock, but actually uses the same glass cover. Depending on the angle we look at the device, we get a shimmering effect that glows as light falls on the glass. And it is exactly in this glass that the camera module is fused to, differing considerably from the OnePlus 10 Pro, which uses an aluminum chassis to accommodate the camera lens. OnePlus 10 Pro review: Just the right amount of Oppo! Above, we have the Hasselblad signature on the camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro; below the camera module that is fused to the rear glass of the OnePlus 10T. / © NextPit Overall, both variants have a premium look and provide a feeling of stability in the user's hands. I consider that synonymous with excellent design. However, it is inevitable not to feel the absence of the Alert Slider on the OnePlus 10T, which has been "sacrificed" for the sake of better performance and form factor. The handy switch has been around for several years now and allows users to immediately turn on the silent mode to block notifications. With a larger battery capacity compared to the first model in the series, the 10T has also been equipped with 125W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. To achieve that, the device requires two charge pumps to prevent it from overheating, making it necessary to double the space to accommodate these charge pumps on the device. And that was OnePlus' first sacrifice on the 10T: removing the Alert Slider in favor of a shorter charging time. OnePlus had to make concessions regarding the OnePlus 10T: the first of which was removing the iconic Alert Slider! / © NextPit

Quality 120Hz AMOLED display The Fluid AMOLED screen of the OnePlus 10T measures a standard 6.7-inches and relies on LTPO 2.0 technology to offer an adaptive refresh rate that is capable of adjusting between 120 Hz, 90 Hz, and 60 Hz. The screen achieves a maximum brightness of 950 nits and a maximum touch response rate of up to 1,000 Hz. What I liked: 120Hz AMOLED screen and adaptive refresh rate.

Vivid colors and great contrast.

High brightness levels.

Reliable fingerprint sensor. What I disliked: - In addition, we have HDR10+ certification and native support for 10-bit color depth, offering a screen experience rich in color and an excellent contrast ratio. Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, the screen of the 10T is flat, which ensures a second design option for those who do not like curved displays. The OnePlus 10T's display is bright and offers very vivid colors. / © NextPit The fingerprint sensor is located beneath the screen and is rather reliable in its sensitivity. Although it is quite close to the bottom bezel of the smartphone, there is a functional touch border just above the unlock animation that allows you to unlock the screen without any issues.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 underneath the hood The OnePlus 10T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, accompanied by the Adreno 730 GPU that works in tandem with either 8 or 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, as well as 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. What I liked: High performance under different scenarios.

Great temperature management.

16GB RAM variant is available.

3 Android updates and 4 years of security updates. What I disliked: - As well as the fast charging technology, the performance of the OnePlus 10T deserves to be highlighted. This model has a starting price of $649, and in our benchmark tests it achieved excellent results against competitors, including OnePlus' first flagship of 2022. This does not come as a surprise to us. OnePlus 10T (SD 8+ Gen 1) OnePlus 10 Pro (SD 8 Gen 1) Oppo Find X5 Pro (SD 8 Gen 1) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos 2200) 3DMark Wild Life Maxed Out! 9541 9300 5682 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test Best loop : 10476

: 10476 Worst loop: 9583 Best loop : 9845

: 9845 Worst loop: 6240 Best loop : 9192

: 9192 Worst loop: 6069 Best loop : 5741

: 5741 Worst loop: 3351 Geekbench 5 Single: 1037

1037 Multi: 3555 Single : 982

: 982 Multi: 3363 Single : 846

: 846 Multi: 3324 Single : 1155

: 1155 Multi: 3356 OnePlus claims that this is their high-performance flagship for the year 2022, while the OnePlus 10T is the flagship model when it comes to cameras. I personally fully agree with this definition. On a day-to-day basis, the OnePlus 10T performs wonderfully well, without any overheating issues while getting everything done rather smoothly. Especially in this OnePlus 10T review, I ran a few sessions of Genshin Impact at both 30 and 60 FPS, with graphics set to high by default. Every single time, the gaming experience proved to be smooth and I didn't have any issues with high temperatures, even when indulging in gaming sessions that lasted for over 60 minutes. According to OnePlus, in addition to the features found in the Qualcomm SoC, the gaming engine known as HyperBoost optimizes the device's performance based on your current gaming scenario, stabilizing the framerate and accelerating the synchronization between the screen content and the processor. This makes sure that the smartphone's computing system can deliver the best possible performance in all scenarios. However, this function is not unique to the OnePlus 10T, as it is also present in the 10 Pro. Finally, the OnePlus 10T runs on OxygenOS 12.1 right out of the box. In this sense, it is really similar to what we have already seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro. In other words, it features a clean and intuitive experience. According to the manufacturer, this model will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates. In addition, OnePlus has confirmed that the device will receive the update to OxygenOS 13 by the end of this year. OxygenOS: Tips & tricks to maximize your OnePlus experience

A camera without the Hasselblad brand The OnePlus 10T hits the market with a triple camera system led by the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, which is capable of capturing photos in 10-bit color. Accompanying this sensor is an 8MP ultrawide camera and, interestingly, a 2MP macro camera. At the front, we have a 16MP sensor with EIS. But what is missing here? What I liked: Colorful photos in favorable light environments.

Nightscape mode.

Quality of front camera images. What I disliked: Feels as though Hasselblad ditched this model.

Not a very versatile camera configuration.

2MP macro camera is practically useless. OnePlus chose not to use the Hasselblad branding on the OnePlus 10T, making the OnePlus 10 Pro a step up with a more established camera software. / © NextPit If OnePlus' first sacrifice for this device was to remove the Alert Slider, the second was to drop its partnership with Hasselblad in developing the camera features. To complicate the story further, in order to maintain the visual design of the 10 series, we had the telephoto lens removed and in its place, a basically useless 2MP macro camera was added. Because of this, the OnePlus 10T's camera configuration is not very versatile and is rather limited, sometimes offering overexposed, over-saturated, and low-contrast images. Here is crystal clear evidence of cost cutting in action. The OnePlus 10T's camera software is pretty clean, but we don't have the features that hail from its partnership with Hasselblad. / © NextPit However, under favorable lighting conditions, the photos captured using the OnePlus 10T's main lens are rich in color, and I personally really liked night shot results using the Nightscape feature. The front camera on the other hand does a good job, with colorful photos and high contrast. The Portrait mode here also retains the edges of foreground objects and the out-of-focus background very well. OnePlus 10T: 2x zoom © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Main camera © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Ultrawide camera © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Main camera © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Main camera © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Ultrawide camera © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Ultrawide camera © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Main camera using Portrait Mode © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Main camera in an internal scenario © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Main camera in an internal scenario © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Night shot © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Nightscape mode © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Selfie camera in a daylight scenario © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Selfie camera in an internal scenario © NextPit OnePlus 10T: Selfie camera in an internal scenario using the Portrait mode © NextPit

100% battery life in less than 20 minutes The main highlight of the OnePlus 10T is the (super)fast charging technology that OnePlus "inherited" from Oppo. Named 125W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition, the solution allows you to go from 0 to 100% in about 17% minutes. In this regard, OnePlus is way ahead when compared to the competition in the U.S. I am directly referring to Samsung, Google, Apple, and Motorola. What I liked: 125W SuperVOOC charging.

Adapter included.

Great temperature management. What I disliked: - With a capacity of 4,800 mAh, the 10T's battery comprises two cells that enable it to support a higher battery current and offer faster charging speeds. According to OnePlus, the parallel multi-polar structure used in the battery construction reduces the internal resistance of the cell, minimizing the heat generated by the battery during the charging process. During my tests using SuperVOOC charging, the temperature of the OnePlus 10T ranged between 40 and 45 degrees at the end of each session. The latter value is considered the limit for maintaining the health of the device. There are a total of 13 temperature sensors installed within the OnePlus 10T's battery system that works to detect the charging temperature of the device at any given time. SuperVOOC charging is featured on the OnePlus 10T. / © NextPit Concerning the safety of the 125W SuperVOOC solution, OnePlus offers two technologies to extend the battery life of the OnePlus 10T: the Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology. The former can track and control the maximum charge current and ensure it stays within a safe range to reduce the likelihood of dead lithium cells over time, while the latter allows electrodes to be repaired continuously during charge cycles. As reported by the manufacturer, these technologies ensure that the OnePlus 10T battery maintains at least 80 percent of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, which is equivalent to four years of use. Only time will be able to tell whether such a claim holds water. The device also uses intelligent charge management, where the charging capacity is divided into two individual charge pumps, which allows heat to be reduced when charging using SuperVOOC technology. This happens in the last 10% of the battery (from 90-100%) when the current and voltage are adjusted. Finally, we still have a smart charging chip inside the OnePlus 10T that is able to recognize the incoming current and voltage and then provide the proper charge to the battery. So don't be surprised to see 160W as the voltage of the OnePlus 10T's SuperVOOC charging adapter. The OnePlus 10T's charging adapter ships in the box and shows a charging power of a whopping 160W. / © NextPit When it comes to battery life, I was able to use the device for a full day and still finish the day with about 20% of the charge remaining. However, this varied depending on how demanding the hardware was during day-to-day use. During a 1h 13m gaming session of Genshin Impact, for example, 12.39% of the battery was consumed, amounting to exactly 594 mAh.

OnePlus 10T Technical Specifications OnePlus' second flagship in 2022 Product OnePlus 10T 5G Image Colors Moonstone Black and Jade Green Dimensions & weight 163 × 75.37 × 8.75 mm and 203.5 g Display 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED with LTPO 2.0, 2412 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz Memory 128 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM

256 GB ROM and 16 GB RAM CPU & GPU Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 OS Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 Camera Module Wide-angle main lens : Sony IMX766 sensor | 50 MP, f/1.8, 23.6 mm, 1/1.56", 1.0 µm | OIS | EIS | (PDAF + CAF)

: Sony IMX766 sensor | 50 MP, f/1.8, 23.6 mm, 1/1.56", 1.0 µm | OIS | EIS | (PDAF + CAF) Ultra wide-angle lens : 8 MP, f/2.2, 119.9˚ FoV, 1.12 µm

: 8 MP, f/2.2, 119.9˚ FoV, 1.12 µm Macro lens : 2 MP, f/2.4 | Effective Shooting Distance: 2-4 cm

: 2 MP, f/2.4 | Effective Shooting Distance: 2-4 cm Selfie: 16 MP, f/2.4, 25 mm, 1.0 µm | EIS Video Back : 4K at 30/60 fps | 1080p at 30/60 fps | Auto HDR

: 4K at 30/60 fps | 1080p at 30/60 fps | Auto HDR Selfie: 1080p at 30 FPS Battery 4,800 mAh | 125W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition | USB Power Delivery Audio Two stereo speakers | No 3.5 mm jack | Playback: MP3, AAC, APE, AMR, WAV, MID, OGG, FLAC, WMA Recording: WAV, AAC, AMR