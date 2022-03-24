Tech & Community
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is (finally) going global on March 31

Authored by: Rubens Eishima
After announcing that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G would be coming to the West in the second half of March 2022, the Chinese brand just confirmed that, scheduling a global launch event for March 31. To tease the fans’ appetite, OnePlus also shared a picture of the device’s box.

TL;DR:

  • OnePlus 10 Pro 5G global launch will happen on March 31.
  • The event will be broadcasted on YouTube and the company’s website.

With the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G already available in China, and the official websites in Europe and North America already confirming some of the specifications from the Chinese model — 10-bit color 2nd-gen Hasselblad camera, 5.000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8g1, and LTPO AMOLED 120 Hz — it seems that all that is left now is the confirmation of pricing, availability and new features added to OxygenOS.

OnePlus 10 Pro 1
Weird cropping aside (which we preserved), that is one sexy box / © OnePlus

Even the color options seem to be the same as in China: Emerald Forest (green) and Volcanic Black. Marketing wording aside — “By evoking the rhythm of nature and refining its purity, luxurious colors echo the burden-less product philosophy of OnePlus” — the texture in the black version kinda reminds me of the OnePlus 1, which is still unique to this day.

Also worth checking out is whether OnePlus did anything to the internal design to reinforce the chassis and reduce the chances of the phone breaking in half under stress.

How to watch the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G global launch

The launch event for North America, India, and Europe will happen via a digital broadcast, that fans will be able to watch online, and we will add the video here when it is available.

Are you curious about the new flagship phone? Will the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G be able to attract fans even after the brand relationship with Oppo changed? Share your opinions in the comments below.

