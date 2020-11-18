Is Samsung really going to drop its Galaxy Note series in 2021?

After there were already hints for a possible end last August, new reports on the missing further development of Samsung's Galaxy Note now follow.

While a few months ago there were rumours that the Galaxy S21 would be compatible with the S Pen, there are now details that further question the future of the Galaxy Note. Leaker "Ice Universe" wrote on Twitter, for example, that there is currently no information about the development of the Note-21-series.

An unusual clue: There is currently no information on the development of the Note21 series. pic.twitter.com/RBzzwsg8Cg — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2020

Galaxy Note: No new model in 2021?

Max Weinbach followed a little later, naming a number of the expected Samsung flagships for the coming year. Looking at the list, it quickly becomes clear that one obvious model series is missing altogether: the Galaxy Note.

Samsung flagships to expect this year:



S21 FE

S21

S21+

S21 Ultra

Z Fold 3

Z Flip 3

Z Fold FE — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) November 15, 2020

In the following tweet, Weinbach writes that three of these devices will have support for the S Pen. He did not get more concrete, however. Based on his list the support in the S21 Ultra should be relatively safe in this case. Possibly the Z Fold 3 could also provide the necessary support for the stylus. At least 9to5Google suspects this. The third device could be the S21+.

The Galaxy Note 20 could be the last model of its kind. / © NextPit

However, the ongoing rumours at the end of the Galaxy Note should not be good news for fans of the giant smartphone. Perhaps the Galaxy Note 20 was the last model of its kind.

According to current reports, the Galaxy S21 is expected to be introduced in mid-January 2021, with S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra expected to be available in stores by the end of January.