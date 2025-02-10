It has been 14 months since the end of E3 was officially announced. The indefinite cancellation of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3, marked the end of an era. What was once the biggest gaming event of the year had become an unprofitable money pit by the year 2021, costing the organizers millions of dollars. Surprisingly, these same organizers have now announced a brand-new gaming event set to take place for the first time in April 2026.

Interactive Innovation Conference (iicon)

This new gaming event is called the Interactive Innovation Conference (iicon), and vows to not make the same mistakes as E3. The event is organized by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which was previously in charge of the now-defunct convention. Though both events revolve around gaming, there are quite a few key differences. The biggest of which is the total exclusion of consumers from iicon.

While this may shock some gaming enthusiasts, it's nothing new in the world of industry conferences. Until 2017, even E3 excluded consumers and was an industry-only event. Those who want to attend iicon when it takes place in 2026 will have to hope for an invite as the conference will be invite-only. It appears as though the organizers are hoping that a return to what made E3 into the success it once was, is the best way forward.

An Event for Visionaries, Leaders, and Innovators

On the official website, iicon clearly positions itself as a forward-thinking event that thrives off of new ideas. As an invite-only conference, networking also plays a huge part in iicon's marketing. Stanley Pierre Louis, the CEO of ESA, states, "With iicon, we are creating a space for visionaries across industries to come together, connect, and reimagine what's possible through interactive entertainment."

Whether gamers directly benefit from iicon has yet to be seen. What made E3 relevant to consumers were the many iconic game announcements. This aspect has, however, already been replaced by other events in recent years. One example of such an event is the Summer Game Fest, which played a big part in the downfall of E3. As such, game announcements are unlikely to be a part of the new event.

As of now, some keynote presenters have already been confirmed. Among them are Amazon Games, Disney, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Microsoft, Nintendo of America, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros. Games.

iicon Overview:

Dates: April 27-30, 2026

Location: Fontainebleau Resort, Las Vegas, NV

Are you looking forward to this new gaming event? Do you think it is going to become a major part of the gaming industry like E3 once was? Let us know in the comments!