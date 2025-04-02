If you were overall disappointed by today's Nintendo Direct, you're not alone. No new information on internal hardware and, more importantly, no announced price, left many wanting more. Right now, however, there is no point in dwelling on information we weren't given about Nintendo's newest console. Let's instead take a look at some of the features that were announced and are surely bound to turn some heads.

Gamechat: The Switch 2's Most Revolutionary Feature

The Nintendo Switch isn't exactly known for its ability to multitask. If you wanted to do anything in addition to playing a game, it usually required a second device. With the Switch 2, that is bound to at least partially change. Gamechat is a new feature that has been integrated into Switch 2 from the very start. It allows you to bid farewell to Discord by enabling you to chat with your friends directly through the Nintendo Switch 2.

And that's not all. Aside from being able to join your friends on voice chat, you can also stream gameplay and even video while playing. The Switch 2 has a built-in microphone that, according to Nintendo, is supposed to pick up your voice even from a distance. That's right; there is supposedly no need for a headset or external microphone. In order to use the video feature, you do have to spend some extra money on a camera, tho.

Even though no prices for either the console or any of the accessories have been announced yet, that additional camera is most likely not going to be cheap. Gamechat is, however, not going to be its only application. Using the Switch 2 camera, you can project yourself into games and participate in special mini-games. Think of the Kinect only in a hopefully less janky way.

Feeling Nostalgic Yet? Here's Another Look at the Wii in 2025

Using the gamechat feature requires an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. In order to let players experience the feature, Nintendo has announced an open access period lasting from the launch of the console until March 31st, 2026.

What we know about the Switch 2's Hardware

As I already mentioned, Nintendo Direct didn't offer much in terms of system specs. We do know now that the new console will feature a bigger LCD screen and full HD resolution. Despite increasing the size of the display to 7.9 inches, the width of the console stays the same. Furthermore, Switch 2 will support frame rates of up to 120 FPS for select titles.

The new docking station will support resolutions of up to 4K. This will most likely be achieved through AI upscaling, as we know it from Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR. I wish I could share some new information regarding the Switch 2's processor with you, but none was given during the presentation.

Changes to the controllers include a new feature that lets you use the joycon like a mouse. This feature will be used in certain games made or adapted for the Switch 2. Furthermore, the use of the mysterious C-Button has been revealed. Its purpose is to access gamechat quickly.

The Switch 2's data storage is probably the most significant upgrade that we know of so far. Instead of the measly 32 GB that the original Switch offered, the Switch 2 is going to come equipped with a much more generous 256 GBs of storage. Storage is not just going to be bigger; it's also going to be faster. While this comes with a great set of advantages, it also requires microSD express cards to expand storage. So, if you're still using a regular microSD card, you'll have to upgrade.

Own a Game? Feel Free to Pay Again!

It's been known for some time that the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to feature downward compatibility. However, just playing the games you already own on a new system would be boring, so Nintendo decided to introduce Switch 2 upgrades. Now, owning a game is no longer enough to access any new features that the Switch 2 might offer. Instead, you have to pay for an upgraded version of the game you already own to enjoy these perks.

Do you want to play Civilization VII, a game that you already bought for the Nintendo Switch, using that new mouse feature? Better get out your credit card! In typical Nintendo fashion, nothing is going to be given to you for free. Even the games you already paid full price for are now an opportunity to squeeze just a little more money out of you.

A Switch 2 Game I Can't Wait For: Tomodachi Life Returns

The price of the new console has not been announced, so I cannot be mad about that (yet). Switch 2 will be released sooner than expected on the 5th of June. Once preorders start, we will know just how much this new console is going to cost. There are rumors flying about that claim the Switch 2 will be priced at around $450. We have not been able to verify this info, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

Did you watch today's Nintendo Direct? If so, did you get all the information you were hoping for? Did the presentation make it more or less likely for you to buy the new console? Let us know in the comments below!