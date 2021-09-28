NextPit shines in a new design — and this is only the first step

NextPit has been around for over two years now, and a lot has changed since then. The design was not one of them - until today. The new website design is our kickoff for a series of changes that will happen on our pages over the next few months.

Sometimes everything could be so simple — at least in theory. At the very beginning of NextPit, we already announced a new design. However, it was more important to first put the website's substructure on a new technical footing after now more than ten years. And the plan was to migrate to WordPress at some point in the future.

But back to the technical move: WordPress was the magic word! At the very beginning of AndroidPIT, the precursor to NextPit, WordPress was a niche product at best. If you wanted to start your own blog, you either needed real technical skills, good nerves or something else, but that has probably somehow eluded me to this day.

The first blog ran on Joomla — and I regularly freaked out because the CMS didn't want to do things my way. That's why I was so incredibly happy when my friend Sven Woltmann — a genius when it comes to programming skills — took on the problem bear CMS and wrote his own.

And then it was supposed to be WordPress last year. But unfortunately the move from a proprietary system to WordPress was far more complex than we had imagined. So it came to pass that we had to abandon the migration earlier this year. That was also about the time our old programming buddy Daniil Tomilow returned after years of NextPit abstinence. And what can I say? It was a blessing both humanly and professionally. And lo and behold, it works without WordPress!

So much has happened since then! A lot of things you, dear NextPit community, don't see because they happen in the background and make the life of the NextPit editorial team easier, speed up the site or meet current technical guidelines. Now, however, a number of things are coming that should gradually make our pages look more modern and make them easier to use.

Until then, though, we say "thank you"! Especially to Daniil Tomilow for the implementation, to Johanna Schmidt for the design and also to Christian Niemann for the coordination and planning. And a big thank you also goes to you, dear NextPit community, for your loyalty and your staying with us.