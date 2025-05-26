Alternative to Windows: Valve Releases its Operating System

Hot topics

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
inside digital valve steam deck desktop
© Timo Brauer / inside digital
Matthias Wellendorf

SteamOS has been adapted by Valve so that it can also be used on the small screens of mobile consoles. The game publisher has been trying to convince console manufacturers of its operating system for some time. Now users also have a choice.

Mobile consoles and handhelds such as the Lenovo Legion Go or the Asus ROG Ally offer gamers the prospect of a kind of a game console on the go. However, many users are bothered by the operating system. On the compact displays, they are greeted by a typical Windows interface that is not particularly intuitive to use.

SteamOS is different. The Linux distribution developed by the games publisher Valve is not only tailored to the use of the Steam platform, but has also been specially optimized for use on the compact screens of handhelds.

However, users of the two aforementioned Windows handhelds can now fall back on an alternative. Valve has released images of SteamOS 3.7.8 developed under its aegis, which are based on the latest Arch Linux and are specifically designed for installation on the Legion Go S and ROG Ally.

Replacing Windows with SteamOS

However, installing the new operating system on the respective console is at your own risk. The change is not officially supported. However, the reason for this is not necessarily the challenge itself. The instructions provided with the installation file consist of a few simple steps.

Before installing SteamOS on the Windows console, however, the secure boot mode must be deactivated. Secure Boot prevents malware from infiltrating the installation process and thus being executed unnoticed by anti-virus software.

It is also advisable to create a complete backup of the previous software before installation, as all data on the handheld will be deleted during the changeover. This backup can be created directly using the backup function included in Windows or via backup software.

More freedom for users of handhelds with Windows

Until now, the Steam Deck was the only mobile console with Valve's operating system. However, the developers have been working on supporting handhelds from other manufacturers for some time.

This means that the latest devices can continue to be offered on the market without Valve having to constantly develop its own console. The company has already stated that a new Steam Deck will only be released when it offers significant improvements.

Matthias Wellendorf
