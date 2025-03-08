Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Them's Fightin' Herds.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

Them's Fightin' Herds

This week, Them's Fightin' Herds will be available as the latest offer. This vibrant 2D fighting game may have a cartoonish exterior but it delivers intense, hard-hitting action. With a stellar rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, it has already carved out a strong reputation among gamers.

What sets this title apart is its Versus mode, allowing players to battle both locally and online—bringing the social aspect of gaming to the forefront. It usually runs you close to $20.

Download Them's Fightin' Herds from the Epic Games Store.

Does this game remind anyone else of MLP? / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Mortal Shell

Next week, you can grab a challenging action RPG for free on the Epic Games Store. It's Mortal Shell, a game that will truly test your limits. In this brutal world, your enemies show no mercy and will attack you with everything they’ve got. Your sole mission? Survive the onslaught and emerge victorious.

Mortal Shell is rated for ages 16 and up due to its intense combat. Normally priced at $30, next week you'll be able to download it for free!

Download Mortal Shell from the Epic Games Store.

Mortal Shell is as brutal as games get. / © Steam

World of Warships - Anniversary Party Favor

Next week, the popular World of Warships will celebrate its anniversary, and the Epic Games Store is giving away a special bundle to mark the occasion. The bundle includes not just experience points and a port slot, but also a Japanese cruiser and a variety of bonuses.

Download World of Warships - Anniversary Party Favor from the Epic Games Store.

Are you looking forward to next week's free games? If so, which one are you going to download first?