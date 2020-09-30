What's hot this autumn: we're looking forward to these new smartphones!

Autumn is here and at the same time, this means that we can look forward to many high-quality smartphones from various well-known manufacturers. Whether it is the iPhone 12, Google Pixel 5, or OnePlus 8T. This autumn will be an exciting one for Android and iOS fans!

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5: launching on September 30th

Almost everything is known about the upcoming Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5, but the biggest secret left to be found out is probably the kind of material that will be used at the back of the Pixel 5. This is set the two handsets apart from each other! While there is talk of metal use, there are other Pixel fans out there who believe that glass will be used. There is also speculation on the use of plastic or a mixture of metal/plastic and glass for wireless charging functionality in the new Google flagship that will run on pure Android 11. One thing is clear: The Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 will be officially presented today at 11 am PT. These are the hardware specifications that we can expect:

Pixel 4a 5G:

3,800 mAh battery

Dual camera with a telephoto lens (like the Pixel 4)

12.2 megapixels rear, 8 megapixels in front

Snapdragon 765G chipset

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of storage

60 Hz screen

Plastic back with a fingerprint sensor

3.5 mm jack socket

6.2-inch display

Price: around £500/$500

On September 30th, Google will introduce two new Pixel smartphones. / © Google

Pixel 5:

4,000 mAh battery

Dual camera with a telephoto (like the Pixel 4)

12.2 megapixels rear, 8 megapixels in front

Snapdragon 765G chipset

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of storage

90 Hz screen

Plastic-metal/glass back with a fingerprint sensor

6-inch display

Price: around £600/$600

All current information about the new Google smartphones can be found here.

iPhone 12: launching on October 13th (rumor)

If it were up to the launch cycle based on what happened in the past few years, we would already know everything about Apple's brand new iPhone 12 at this point in time. Instead, this year the company decided to divide product presentations into a number of smaller events. For the new iPads and the Apple Watch 6, there was a separate video event. If the well-informed leak expert John Prosser had his way, Apple will host the iPhone keynote for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro (and Max), and the smaller iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display on October 13th. So there will be four new iPhones and the interesting thing is, not much is actually not known about those handsets yet. Most likely the Apple A14 Bionic from the new iPad Air will be used underneath the hood of such devices. Furthermore, the 2020 iPhones could get a completely new form factor. We are looking forward to these new devices:

5.4 inch: iPhone 12, dual camera, 5G

6.1 inch: iPhone 12, dual camera, 5G

6.1 inch: iPhone 12 Pro, triple camera, 5G

6.7 inch: iPhone 12 Pro Max, triple camera, 5G

All information and rumors about the new iPhone 12 can be found here.

OnePlus 8T: launching on October 14th

There have also been many rumors about the new smartphone from OnePlus in the past weeks and months that flooded the Internet. However, there will definitely be no Pro version of the OnePlus 8T, as Pete Lau has now officially confirmed. The OnePlus 8T will therefore come without the "Pro" suffix, although it will not lack any good features. If the rumors are true, the new smartphone will have wafer-thin bezels and a large display with a top left notch for the front-facing camera. Hints of 8K video recording capability have already been discovered by software experts previously in the Android 11 beta for OnePlus smartphones.

This is how the new OnePlus 8T might look like. / © Oxygen Updater

You can read all about the new OnePlus 8T here.

Sony Xperia 5 II: available in October

With the Sony Xperia 5 II, Sony introduced a smaller, less expensive brother of the Xperia 1 II at the beginning of September, which also boasted of a strong camera:

Triple-camera with Zeiss optics with Zeiss T* coating and

12 MP super wide-angle lens (16 mm, F2.2) with eye autofocus

12 MP wide-angle lens (24 mm, F1.7) with eye autofocus

12 MP telephoto lens (70 mm, F2.4) with eye autofocus

Eye autofocus for humans and animals1 with 60 bpS

4K HDR 120 fps slow-motion video recording in 21:9 format

The Sony Xperia 5 II. / © Sony

The Sony Xperia 5 II also features an OLED display (FHD+ 2520 x 1080 pixels, HDR) in a handier 6.1-inch size compared to the Xperia 1 II (6.5-inch). The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and offers a 240 Hz sampling rate when touched. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Sony Xperia 5 II with Android 10 will be available in black, grey, and blue for €899.

All information about the Sony Xperia 5 II can be found here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: Available from 2 October

So far we all agree that the Samsung Galaxy S20 in the form of the Fan Edition is one of the biggest surprises on the smartphone market in 2020. Equipped with a Snapdragon processor (5G version), European fans in particular can look forward to the special edition of the Galaxy S20. The most important optical distinguishing feature of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition from the standard version are the case colors.

The fan edition of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in a variety of colors. / © Samsung

Samsung has opted for bright pastel colors and gaudy tones, giving the S20 Fan Edition a fresh, youthful touch. Six new colors are available for the 4G and 5G versions: After the Fan Edition was launched in mid-September, the phone will be available from 2 October for £599, and £699 for the 5G version.

Which smartphone are you looking forward to in October? Please leave us a comment here!

