NextPit's five new Android and iOS apps of the week

This week, I'm going to talk to you about five apps and mobile games that are worth the detour. To my own findings on the app stores, I also add the pearls found by the NextPit community shared on our forum.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the five iOS and Android apps that made an impression on us this week at NextPit on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

This week, my German colleague Ben has launched his series on 'How to make your own podcast', so I tried to contribute to this by choosing a few apps on this theme. I also made a nice discovery with a clone of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

earlyAudio: to listen to podcasts for free

EarlyAudio is a new free podcast application, with no ads and no obligation to create an account. You simply indicate your preferences and refine the selection with your own searches. The application gives access to a lot of known podcasts. The interface is very nice, minimalist, and ergonomic. A dedicated page allows you to view all the episodes you have downloaded to listen to them offline.

earlyAudio offers a wide selection of popular podcasts for free and without ads. / © NextPit

You can download the earlyAudio application from the Google Play Store.

Loudly Soundtrack: a TSO for your royalty-free podcast

Loudly is a music/social application like Spotify or Deezer and the like. But the service has recently launched the Loudly Soundtrack app which offers a large database of royalty-free music. For podcasters looking for intro music or simply background noise to accompany their streams, it's a good solution to avoid being stripped for copyright. Loudly Soundtrack offers more than 4000 songs with new songs added every week. You can refine your selection based on the theme, musical genre, era, vocals, overall energy of the song, or the mood you want it to convey.

The Loudly app also has premium subscriptions. / © NextPit

You can download the Loudly Soundtrack application from the Google Play Store.

Genshin Impact: a Japanese and exotic RPG

Genshin Impact is an open-world RPG that has recently received a lot of attention for its blistering mobile success with 14 million downloads in four days after its release at the end of September.

The game is therefore an open world very very much inspired by Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch. Some people even talk about a clone even if the game also emphasizes Japanese tones with its manga characters. There are gacha mechanics (in-app purchases with a lottery system).

But it's mostly a visual slap on a smartphone. The game is sublime and really makes you want to get lost in the open world while being lulled by a not so original soundtrack that transports you. The title is very resource-hungry but if you have the specs for it, the graphics are worth it, especially in 60 FPS.

Once the huge 5GB update is done, you are immersed in the world of Teyvat. You embody a Traveller of unknown origins. Your twin is kidnapped by a deity who will banish you to the world of Teyvat.

In this fantastic universe, everything is governed by elementary affinities Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo. These primordial elements are the basis of a balance that will be disturbed by a dragon named Stormterror that you will be charged to appease.

An invitation to travel that will bring you to meet different characters that you will be able to play in turn, each with their own abilities that will influence the gameplay based on a fairly classic but well-structured combat system. It's really a great find and maybe my next daily game.