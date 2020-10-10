NextPit's five new Android and iOS apps of the week
This week, I'm going to talk to you about five apps and mobile games that are worth the detour. To my own findings on the app stores, I also add the pearls found by the NextPit community shared on our forum.
From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the five iOS and Android apps that made an impression on us this week at NextPit on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
This week, my German colleague Ben has launched his series on 'How to make your own podcast', so I tried to contribute to this by choosing a few apps on this theme. I also made a nice discovery with a clone of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
earlyAudio: to listen to podcasts for free
EarlyAudio is a new free podcast application, with no ads and no obligation to create an account. You simply indicate your preferences and refine the selection with your own searches. The application gives access to a lot of known podcasts. The interface is very nice, minimalist, and ergonomic. A dedicated page allows you to view all the episodes you have downloaded to listen to them offline.
You can download the earlyAudio application from the Google Play Store.
Loudly Soundtrack: a TSO for your royalty-free podcast
Loudly is a music/social application like Spotify or Deezer and the like. But the service has recently launched the Loudly Soundtrack app which offers a large database of royalty-free music. For podcasters looking for intro music or simply background noise to accompany their streams, it's a good solution to avoid being stripped for copyright. Loudly Soundtrack offers more than 4000 songs with new songs added every week. You can refine your selection based on the theme, musical genre, era, vocals, overall energy of the song, or the mood you want it to convey.
You can download the Loudly Soundtrack application from the Google Play Store.
Genshin Impact: a Japanese and exotic RPG
Genshin Impact is an open-world RPG that has recently received a lot of attention for its blistering mobile success with 14 million downloads in four days after its release at the end of September.
The game is therefore an open world very very much inspired by Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch. Some people even talk about a clone even if the game also emphasizes Japanese tones with its manga characters. There are gacha mechanics (in-app purchases with a lottery system).
But it's mostly a visual slap on a smartphone. The game is sublime and really makes you want to get lost in the open world while being lulled by a not so original soundtrack that transports you. The title is very resource-hungry but if you have the specs for it, the graphics are worth it, especially in 60 FPS.
Once the huge 5GB update is done, you are immersed in the world of Teyvat. You embody a Traveller of unknown origins. Your twin is kidnapped by a deity who will banish you to the world of Teyvat.
In this fantastic universe, everything is governed by elementary affinities Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo. These primordial elements are the basis of a balance that will be disturbed by a dragon named Stormterror that you will be charged to appease.
An invitation to travel that will bring you to meet different characters that you will be able to play in turn, each with their own abilities that will influence the gameplay based on a fairly classic but well-structured combat system. It's really a great find and maybe my next daily game.
You can download the Genshin Impact game from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Fluid: a lava lamp for relaxing
It's a dumb application but it's so therapeutic. It consists of generating animations of multicolored fluids or smoke on your smartphone screen in real-time. The amount of animation settings is really impressive. I found myself getting lost in the app and play with the animations as I would do with my electronic cigarette by making smoke rings. It's both mesmerizing and therapeutic.
You can also apply the animations to your wallpaper and they continue to react to the touch of your finger in real-time even outside the app, when you are on the home screen. It's probably very bad for your smartphone battery, but it's a very nice customization option.
You can download the Fluid application from the Google Play Store.
Photo Studio Pro: an ultra complete (and expensive) editor
I warn you right away, this application is overpriced at €10,99! But the only reason I include it in this selection is that it is really the most complete of its kind that I could find recently. And I probably wouldn't have mentioned it if I couldn't have downloaded it "for free" with the Google Play Pass.
I'm not going to explain to you how a photo editor works, you all have the same bases as me, or even more solid knowledge, I'm sure. But the range of editing parameters, applicable filters, and effects, as well as the on-screen overlay elements are impressive. It's not really my cup of tea, but for someone who regularly posts pictures on social networks, it's a real all-round Swiss Army knife.
If you are a Play Pass subscriber and you like simple and intuitive photo editing on a smartphone, go for it! Otherwise, you can always try the free, more limited version to get an idea.
You can download the Photo Studio Pro application from the Google Play Store.
What do you think of this selection? Have you had a chance to test some of the applications on this list? What would be your applications of the week? Share your opinions in the comments!
Read also on NextPit:
1 Comment
Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply open this web.................www.earn75.com