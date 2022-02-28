MWC 2022 | Day 0 in video recap: Super device vs. BlackBerry clone

There was already a lot to discover at MWC 2022 one day before the official start of the trade show. NextPit's field reporters are live on site and summarize the highlights of the 0th day of the trade show in a video recap. We reveal which smartphone could be the successor of the BlackBerry and what exactly a "super device" is.

One day before the start of the trade show, the tech industry in Barcelona is already in a frenzy. In glaring sunshine, quite a few journalists, manufacturers, marketing pros and I gathered at an event called Showstoppers to watch what Huawei presented in the live stream. Day 0 of MWC 2022 was really exciting outside the "Fira de Barcelona" exhibition center!

In the exhibition halls themselves, however, was rather little happening. We have already shown you this today at noon in the form of a sneak preview of the construction work around the MWC. At this point, I want to tell you once again why Showstoppers is a must for every technology fan.

Meat thermometer, Astro Slide and Fritz!Box

The Showstoppers event is basically a mini trade show for smaller companies that like it private or for whom a booth in the exhibition halls is too expensive. In doing so, we as tech journalists sometimes have the chance to see future big players in their infancy.

This year, while Camila Rinaldi and I agree that Showstoppers was relatively boring, there were still some exciting things. The guys from Meater re-introduced their wireless meat thermometers that tell you the temperature in your meat. In addition, the former Kickstarter project Astroslide was presented in its final version and AVM exhibited the Fritz!Box Fiber. A WLAN router that is ready for the fiber-optic age.